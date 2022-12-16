Kathryn Barger | My Favorite Tradition

Each year, I look forward to hosting my annual foster youth holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and this year was the best yet. We had an incredible turnout of 600 children and caregivers who got to spend the day eating lots of goodies, taking pictures with Santa, picking out their dream toy, and riding roller coasters.

The only thing sweeter than seeing the little ones holding giant toys on their way into the theme park was the even bigger smiles on their faces.

Because of so many generous and compassionate people, each child walked away with not just amazing toys, but a happy and meaningful memory that will last a lifetime.

This tradition is made possible because of the partnership with Six Flags, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, ABC7’s Spark of Love Toy Drive and lots of generous sponsors.

All the volunteers and supporters went out of their way to make this day extra special for the children and their families. If you’d like to donate a toy for a child in need this season, you can learn more here.

If you’d like to get a glimpse of all the fun, watch this news story and this Instagram reel. The party made me think that when the classic Christmas song said, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” this must have been what they had in mind!

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s Fifth Supervisorial District — the county’s largest — spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

