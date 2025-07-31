Kathryn Barger | Newsom’s Executive Order

I appreciate Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order issued on Wednesday, July 30, which restores local control over important land use matters, like Senate Bill 9, in high fire severity zones.

SB 9, passed in 2021, like other state housing legislation, was intended to support thoughtful, phased-in development, not immediate implementation in the wake of a major disaster.

Empowering local jurisdictions to make reasonable decisions about development patterns in wildfire-prone areas is a smart and necessary step.

Before any lot splitting or additional housing is considered in these high-risk zones, we must ensure proper infrastructure and fire safety measures are in place. My top priority remains protecting Altadena’s unique community character and preventing the displacement of my constituents.

At the same time, I recognize the value of allowing property owners outside of high fire severity zones to build additional units, whether to generate supplemental income, support recovery efforts, or preserve multi-generational living arrangements that have long existed in our communities. This kind of flexibility is essential for helping residents stay rooted while also contributing to our region’s broader housing needs.

I remain committed to advancing balanced housing solutions, ones that responsibly expand access to housing while protecting public safety and preserving the integrity of our neighborhoods.

You can read the entire text of Newsom’s executive order at www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SB-9-EO_Formatted.FINAL_GGN-Signed.pdf.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.

