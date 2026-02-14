Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County

At our Board meeting this week, I voted “no” on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.

This proposed half-cent increase would push us even higher, making our county less affordable for families and less appealing for consumers to shop and businesses to operate.

We are at risk of imposing higher everyday costs and at risk of small businesses and employers choosing to leave Los Angeles County altogether.

The healthcare challenges our county faces are real. This is a serious issue that demands serious solutions. We should be demanding stronger commitments from our state’s legislators.

Making things more expensive, especially for those who can least afford it, without real guarantees or accountability is not the answer.

Placing a burden on taxpayers, with no certainty that the dollars will be spent as intended, is not responsible fiscal policy.

If the county is going to ask voters to approve a tax, it should be a special tax that provides clear purpose, enforceable accountability and real transparency, not a general tax that can be used for other county needs.

My vote reflects a commitment to affordability and doing right by the taxpayers of Los Angeles County.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles.

