1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
Saturday, Jan 10, 2026

kathryn barger headshot 2024This week marked the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire. As I reflect on the past year and look toward what lies ahead, my message to survivors is clear: I see your pain, I respect your resilience and I remain committed to walking with you on the long road ahead.

I will keep listening, keep fighting for resources, and keep pressing for reforms so this community not only recovers, but emerges better prepared for the future. You can read my full statement to survivors here and hear my reflections in a special video here.

I spent the entire day in Altadena on Wednesday as we commemorated the anniversary. I began the morning with the Eaton Fire Survivors Network because I’m keenly aware that recovery is still very much a work in progress. Many families remain displaced, and we know the insurance process has been more difficult and time-consuming than anyone should have to endure. What continues to stand out is how engaged and organized survivors have been, pushing systems and refusing to accept the status quo. I’m proud to stand by their side and keep this work moving forward.

I was also glad to join the activities at John Muir High School. Residents of all ages were playing games, creating art, making music, and connecting with one another. Gatherings like this are so deeply important. It was a powerful reminder of the beauty of sharing our stories and channeling our energy into creativity. I continued to see many other moments of hope throughout the day. Whether it was talking with customers enjoying lunch at Fair Oaks Burger or connecting with families who are actively in the midst of rebuilding their home, there were many incredible signs of progress.

The day concluded meaningfully with a special event hosted by the Community Coalition for Altadena Recovery. Thousands came together to reflect on the past year, remember the 19 lives tragically taken by the Eaton Fire, and renew our commitment to rebuild and get accountability for the loss Altadena has endured. As we stood side by side singing “Lean on Me” at the conclusion of the program, I was reminded once again that Altadena continues to be a beacon of light, strength, and solidarity.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.
