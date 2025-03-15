Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis

After the January wildfires, the county began a review to assess our evacuation policies and emergency alert systems. The state has also commissioned a review of our preparedness efforts, immediate response to the fires and the recovery time frame of the incident.

The state is looking to local agencies to complete their own response and recovery assessment so we can inform their efforts.

At the Tuesday, March 18 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, I’ll be coauthoring a motion with Supervisor Horvath that will direct an independent review of our existing prevention regulations and our recovery and repopulation efforts.

Ultimately, these findings will help us identify gaps in our efforts so we can better address emergencies and recovery. I’m committed to closing these gaps so we can better serve our Altadena community and prepare our entire county for future emergency situations.

Our residents, in Altadena and countywide, deserve clear answers and solutions. I’m going to ensure we provide those.

If you’d like to read the motion, click here, and if you’d like to submit public comment, click here.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.

