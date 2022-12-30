Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022

|
|
|
December 30
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 28 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,410 new cases countywide and 116 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Join feedSCV the week of Feb. 5 - 10, for feedSCV's inaugural SCV Restaurant Week.
Soup for the Soul celebrates 25 years of Bridge to Home's mission of help, hope and change. The live fundraising event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
An 18-1 second-half run propelled California State University, Northridge past Cal Poly 65-55 in the Big West women's basketball opener for both teams Thursday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include: Santa Clarita Valley – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Mount Wilson – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the 1970s and 1980s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards.
If you are headed out of the Santa Clarita Valley for New Year's Eve celebrations Metro will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and light rail lines on Saturday Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day to help everyone travel safely.
The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain across Southern California, including the Santa Clarita valley on Saturday, with another dose of rain expected to hit the region early next week.
As we close out 2022, I’m inspired to reflect on the efforts I've made to strengthen Los Angeles County. But, making meaningful investments and improvements in the future of our neighborhoods cannot be done alone.
Enjoy this hands-on class in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Conservatory Garden. With amazing views of the SCV, you'll take pruners in hand while our instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. This free in-person landscape and gardening class, Proper Pruning, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will offer grants to small and microbusinesses (less than $2 million in revenue) and non-profits (less than $5 million in revenue) impacted by COVID-19. Grants are available for financial relief to support post-pandemic recovery.
Bridge To Home, celebrating 25 years of helping the homeless in the Santa Clarita Valley, is asking for year end donations.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies with the Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team are currently testing out the feasibility of new electric dirt bikes in the city of Santa Clarita.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present a Community Nature Education Series lecture on tarantulas on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.
SCV Water has renewed its District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance for the next three years.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Heading into 2023, Californians will see historic new laws take effect that range from tackling climate change to protecting workers’ pay and women’s right to reproductive health care.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three additional deaths and 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,968 new cases countywide.
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
(CN) – A federal judge handed California another win Wednesday in the state's long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over federal transit money.
Caltrans has issued a construction advisory for Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley.
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
