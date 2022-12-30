Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022

As we close out 2022, I’m inspired to reflect on the efforts I’ve made to strengthen Los Angeles County. But, making meaningful investments and improvements in the future of our neighborhoods cannot be done alone.

With pride in our strong partnerships and excitement for all the opportunities we have in store, I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the community groups, businesses, cities, nonprofit organizations, faith-based partners and residents who have worked with me to make a difference in Los Angeles County in 2022.

I’m continually proud and honored to be your county supervisor, representing the communities I love.

Below, you’ll see a snapshot of this year’s impact. I’m greatly encouraged by what we’ve championed and know we will continue to build on this momentum. By reflecting on what we’ve achieved, we can look toward 2023 with renewed focus, determination, excitement, and hope.

Wishing you a very happy New Year!

Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

