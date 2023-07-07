Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Fourth of July Fun

Dear Friends,

The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays throughout the year. People of all ages are decked out in red, white and blue for festivities, fireworks and fun with their family and friends in celebration of freedom.

I was glad to join residents in Duarte, Santa Clarita and San Marino for their celebrations this year, which felt bigger and better than ever and true to the unique character of each community.

To see more photos from all the celebrations, and to stay updated on the latest community events, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. I look forward to lots more fun in the Fifth District this summer!

Best wishes,



Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District – which includes the Santa Clarita Valley

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...