Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Fourth of July Fun

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
July 7
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays throughout the year.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill focusing on what books local school boards could remove from their shelves drew impassioned debate from both sides of the issue at a Wednesday hearing of the state Senate Education Committee.
California State University, Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:30, followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
California State University, Northridge director of Women's Volleyball John Price has officially announced the Matadors' 2023 schedule.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, beginning with a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was honored with an award on Thursday for his unwavering dedication and commitment to students at the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators Summer Institute in San Diego.
Lorraine Terranova, a Santa Clarita resident since 1985, has authored two books.
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
Just announced! The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will host the Gin Blossoms on the main stage, Friday, Oct.27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 19 at 11 a.m.
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
Shawn Chin-Farrell, California State University director of athletics, has announced that Susan King has been named CSUN's Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations.
Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be a part of the solution to plastic pollution.
The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season.
It’s Christmas in July at Bridge to Home. When donating a meal to the shelter in July, you will be entered into a drawing to win a free family photo session from Captured, photography by Marcie.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
UPDATE as of 12:51 p.m. Thursday: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Sarriah Marie Fields has been found.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation.
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
