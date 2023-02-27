Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Supporting Young Adults with Special Needs

Dear Friends,

This week, I gathered with community partners who are passionate about preparing our youth for their futures. On Tuesday, I joined Carousel Ranch for their Ready to Work! graduation at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. The program equips young adults with special needs with skills and experience to enter the workforce. Since the program began four years ago, participants have received training at AMS Fulfillment, Bluemark, Holiday Inn Express, Pet Supplies Plus, and Starbucks. I was proud to present a check for $115,000 to ensure more community members can participate in this inspirational program!

Then on Wednesday, I met with the team at the Lost Angels Children’s Project in Lancaster. Their program equips at-risk young adults with hands-on vocational training to prepare them for good paying jobs. These students are former foster youth, face homelessness, are impacted by the justice system, and are first-generation citizens. Through this program, they have been hired by Northrop Grumman, BYD, Edwards Air Force Base, and Amazon because Lost Angels put them on a path to success!

I’m proud of the work underway in our communities to support youth, especially those who need an extra helping hand. When we uplift the next generation, we’re investing in the future of our communities.

Best wishes,



Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

Supervisor Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta and Antelope valleys.

