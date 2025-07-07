Ken Striplin | A Community-Favorite Tradition Returns to Central Park

Each summer, families, friends and neighbors from across Santa Clarita eagerly await the return of a cherished tradition, an evening under the stars filled with live music, laughter and community spirit.

Now celebrating its 35th year, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, remains a summer staple that draws thousands to Central Park for free Saturday night performances. It’s incredible to think this hometown favorite has been rocking Santa Clarita nights for three and a half decades. Over the years, generations of residents have made memories here, from dancing toddlers to teens singing along with friends, to parents and grandparents enjoying the music side by side. This series has truly become part of the soundtrack of our community.

From July 12 through Aug. 30, the stage at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 will come alive at 7 p.m. with the sounds of chart-topping hits and fan-favorite tribute bands. The season kicks off with Twist on Taylor, a high-energy Taylor Swift tribute and continues with tributes to artists like Fall Out Boy, Fleetwood Mac, Adele and Bruno Mars. With food trucks arriving by 5 p.m., attendees are encouraged to come early, grab a bite, claim their spot on the grass and settle in for an unforgettable night.

To help you focus on the music, not the parking, the city of Santa Clarita offers several easy and eco-friendly ways to get to the park:

Ride Your Bike: Avoid parking stress and take advantage of our free Bike Valet, hosted by Trek Bikes Santa Clarita. Just ride in, check your bike and enjoy the show knowing it’s safe and secure.

GO! Santa Clarita: Our local rideshare service will take you straight to the drop-off area near the butterfly sculpture in Central Park. It’s affordable, convenient and a great way to support public transit. Use the free Transit On Demand app to book your ride.

Uber/Lyft: Using a rideshare service? Direct your driver to the designated roundabout drop-off zone near the park center for the safest and most efficient access.

Carpool or Drive: If you’re driving with friends or family, carpooling helps reduce congestion. Central Park has ample parking, with additional ADA-accessible spaces available near fields seven and eight on concert nights. EV drivers will also find charging stations on site.

Please remember to keep designated loading zones clear and be courteous to fellow concertgoers. A little patience goes a long way toward making the experience smooth and enjoyable for everyone.

However you arrive, we look forward to welcoming you for another exciting season of Concerts in the Park. For full concert details and transportation tips, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

