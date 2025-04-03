Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits

One of the things that makes the city of Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play, is the wide range of amenities we offer our community.

As our city continues to grow, it is important that every resident has easy access to all the resources we have available. Which is why I am proud to share that the city of Santa Clarita Public Library is introducing a new mobile library that will bring services directly to our residents throughout the city.

This repurposed Go! Santa Clarita bus is designed to reach our underserved areas and expand resources to the farthest corners of our city. Not only will this mobile library offer a wide selection of books, it will come outfitted with laptops, tablets and free city Wi-Fi, providing all the learning benefits of a traditional brick and mortar building. On top of these standard features, the Library Express will also host literacy workshops, storytimes for our youngest residents, STEM activities and a unique and interactive robotics program for our youth. In addition, the Library Express will have the ability to process passport services and Library Cards. The outside of the vehicle also has a mounted monitor for technology demonstrations and more. You will soon see this unique vehicle on streets throughout our city. The bus is emblazoned with the Library Express logo on both sides and on the back, you will see our city mascot Sammy Clarita, encouraging residents to follow him to the fun.

Catch the Library Express around town at city parks, community centers, schools and local neighborhoods, and check out this game-changing new vehicle in the city fleet. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

