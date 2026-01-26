Ken Striplin | A New Year, A Shared Purpose

The strength of a thriving community is measured not only by where we live, but by how we show up for one another.

With the new year in full swing, one of the most meaningful ways to make a positive impact in Santa Clarita is by becoming a city volunteer. Each year, thousands of residents generously give their time to support events and programs that help keep our city clean, healthy and connected. Volunteering is more than service; it is an enriching experience that brings neighbors together and allows residents to take part in what makes Santa Clarita special.

From signature events to hands-on community projects, city volunteers play a vital role throughout the year. Annual events, such as the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival and Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, are made possible thanks to the dedication of volunteers who assist with responsibilities ranging from set-up to facilitating family engagement. These opportunities offer volunteers a meaningful, behind-the-scenes way to experience these community-favorite events while helping create lasting memories for residents and visitors alike.

Volunteers also play a central role in many environmental and beautification efforts across the city. Events like the Neighborhood Clean-Up and the annual River Rally bring residents together to care for parks, trails and riverbeds that define our community. In addition, city-led beautification projects, including Graffiti Removal Day and neighborhood improvement efforts, rely on volunteers to assist with much-needed services like spreading mulch, planting greenery, painting and removing litter. These large-scale efforts enhance shared spaces and help preserve the high quality of life Santa Clarita residents value.

One unique opportunity to serve is Make a Difference Day, an annual event that brings neighbors together for a single day of collective action. Volunteers work side by side on a wide range of projects supporting local nonprofit organizations, city departments and community spaces, demonstrating the powerful impact of working together with a shared purpose.

For those seeking ongoing opportunities, the city offers a variety of volunteer programs that depend on consistent community support. Individuals can help with the Summer Reading Program at all of the city’s library branches, provide mentorship through Youth Sports year-round leagues or practice outdoor stewardship through weekly Wednesday Trail Projects and bi-monthly Wildland Weed Warrior workdays.

I am continually inspired by the enthusiasm and dedication our volunteers bring to every project and event. Their commitment strengthens our community and reminds us that even small acts of service can make a lasting difference. To explore current volunteer opportunities or avenues to help a local nonprofit in the new year, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com, the City’s official volunteer website with the most up-to-date information on how to get involved.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

