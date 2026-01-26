header image

January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Ken Striplin | A New Year, A Shared Purpose
| Monday, Jan 26, 2026

Ken StriplinThe strength of a thriving community is measured not only by where we live, but by how we show up for one another.

With the new year in full swing, one of the most meaningful ways to make a positive impact in Santa Clarita is by becoming a city volunteer. Each year, thousands of residents generously give their time to support events and programs that help keep our city clean, healthy and connected. Volunteering is more than service; it is an enriching experience that brings neighbors together and allows residents to take part in what makes Santa Clarita special.

From signature events to hands-on community projects, city volunteers play a vital role throughout the year. Annual events, such as the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival and Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, are made possible thanks to the dedication of volunteers who assist with responsibilities ranging from set-up to facilitating family engagement. These opportunities offer volunteers a meaningful, behind-the-scenes way to experience these community-favorite events while helping create lasting memories for residents and visitors alike.

Volunteers also play a central role in many environmental and beautification efforts across the city. Events like the Neighborhood Clean-Up and the annual River Rally bring residents together to care for parks, trails and riverbeds that define our community. In addition, city-led beautification projects, including Graffiti Removal Day and neighborhood improvement efforts, rely on volunteers to assist with much-needed services like spreading mulch, planting greenery, painting and removing litter. These large-scale efforts enhance shared spaces and help preserve the high quality of life Santa Clarita residents value.

One unique opportunity to serve is Make a Difference Day, an annual event that brings neighbors together for a single day of collective action. Volunteers work side by side on a wide range of projects supporting local nonprofit organizations, city departments and community spaces, demonstrating the powerful impact of working together with a shared purpose.

For those seeking ongoing opportunities, the city offers a variety of volunteer programs that depend on consistent community support. Individuals can help with the Summer Reading Program at all of the city’s library branches, provide mentorship through Youth Sports year-round leagues or practice outdoor stewardship through weekly Wednesday Trail Projects and bi-monthly Wildland Weed Warrior workdays.

I am continually inspired by the enthusiasm and dedication our volunteers bring to every project and event. Their commitment strengthens our community and reminds us that even small acts of service can make a lasting difference. To explore current volunteer opportunities or avenues to help a local nonprofit in the new year, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com, the City’s official volunteer website with the most up-to-date information on how to get involved.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department

Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita

Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
One of my favorite things to do in Santa Clarita is discovering new local spots to enjoy with my family.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Kathryn Barger | Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026
On Friday, Jan. 16, surrounded by his loved ones and Sheriff's Department colleagues, we officially renamed the Castaic Sports Complex in honor of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita

Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita
Monday, Jan 19, 2026
Santa Clarita is a community that values connection, learning and opportunities for families to grow together.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
Friday, Jan 16, 2026
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its Budget Committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.
Jan. 27: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 1.
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Baseball Falls in Season Opener to Warriors
Despite a lead-off home run on the second pitch by Ty Beck, The Master's University baseball team dropped the 2026 season opener 4-3 to the Westcliff Warriors Friday, Jan. 23 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Baseball Falls in Season Opener to Warriors
Mustangs Throttle Park Behind Jackson’s 45 Points
Defense was hard to come by in The Master's University men's basketball team's 116-99 win over Park Gilbert on Thursday, Jan. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Throttle Park Behind Jackson’s 45 Points
Canyons Picks Up First Conference Victory 59-55 Over West L.A.
The College of the Canyons women's basketball team pulled out a 59-55 home victory over West L.A. College to earn its first conference victory on Wednesday night, Jan. 21 at the Cougar Cage.
Canyons Picks Up First Conference Victory 59-55 Over West L.A.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
<strong>1990</strong> - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2305.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2305.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2305t.jpg" alt="Mel Powell" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
<strong>1915</strong> - Death of pre-Mentry oil pioneer & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw021704.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw021704.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ts1915t.jpg" alt="Perea grave marker" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
<strong>1888</strong> - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw3526.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw3526.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw3526t.jpg" alt="postal cover" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
Owners John and Darla Evarts, who established Honu Coffee in Old Town Newhall in October 2014, announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that the coffee house will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
This week, we officially launched the new Los Angeles County Homeless Services and Housing Department, whose work will have tangible, visible impacts.
Kathryn Barger | Launch of County Homeless Services, Housing Department
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
The Valley Industry Association will kickoff 2026 with the "Real Estate, Rates and the Workforce" luncheon 11:45 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 at the Child & Family Center.
Feb. 24: VIA Luncheon, ‘Real Estate, Rates, the Workforce’
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, and among those recognized is Pixar’s "Elio," which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature.
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Captures Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Stellar Defense Brings Win for TMU Lady Mustangs
The Master's women's basketball team held the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers to just 2 of 28 shooting from behind the 3-point line to win 68-43 at home in The MacArthur Center.
Stellar Defense Brings Win for TMU Lady Mustangs
Jan. 27: City Council to Consider Deal for Parking, Development on Main Street
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider entering into an agreement with Serrano Development Group.
Jan. 27: City Council to Consider Deal for Parking, Development on Main Street
2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting applications for part-time summer positions at Camp Clarita, Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center.
City Accepting Applications for the 2026 Summer Season
Canyons Men’s Basketball Takes Down No. 18 West L.A. 92-73
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball scored a season-high 92 points to down No. 18 ranked West L.A. College 92-73 at the Cougar Cage.
Canyons Men’s Basketball Takes Down No. 18 West L.A. 92-73
Foothill League Soccer: Leaders Threatened
Though the Foothill League boys soccer schedules seem to have been trying to catch up to reality this week, there are still some glitches relating to Castaic. However, these don’t seem to be confusing the results. In both girls and boys leagues, the leaders’ heals are being nipped, and the next couple weeks will reveal all that we may only speculate on now.
Foothill League Soccer: Leaders Threatened
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Fast Signs
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fast Signs.
Feb. 18: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Fast Signs
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The Castaic Union School District has announced that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The deadline is March 4.
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
April 18-19: Cowboy Festival Announces Line Up for 30th Anniversary
The city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival has announced the lineup of performers for the 30th anniversary event to be held the weekend of April 18-19 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
April 18-19: Cowboy Festival Announces Line Up for 30th Anniversary
Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita
One of my favorite things to do in Santa Clarita is discovering new local spots to enjoy with my family.
Patsy Ayala | New Doors, New Energy in Santa Clarita
