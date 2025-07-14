header image

July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Jul 14, 2025

Ken StriplinAs summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community. This season is more than just a break from the classroom, it’s a chance for young people to grow, explore and engage in meaningful ways. I’m proud to share how Santa Clarita continues to support families through enriching programs offered by our Santa Clarita Public Library and our Community Centers.

This year’s Summer Reading Program at the Santa Clarita Public Library is built around the theme “Level Up at Your Library.” Inspired by games and play, each Library Branch is hosting a variety of themed activities running through July 26 for children, teens and adults. From life-size games and a Legend of Zelda party to Mario Kart races and mini golf, young readers are invited to immerse themselves in stories and interactive experiences that bring books to life. Teen participants can dive into the imaginative world of Dungeons & Dragons, while adults can join in the fun with trivia nights and Lotería. There’s something for every age and interest.

Our community centers also offer hands-on summer experiences that focus on fun, growth and connection. At the Newhall Community Center, programs will run through Friday, Aug. 8. Youths can spend their days participating in games, sports, crafts, water play and excursions to local parks. For our youngest campers, a new Summer Buddies Program offers an introduction to camp with fun, age-appropriate activities. Teens can take part in Summer Teen Adventures, a free program that includes art, games and field trips to exciting destinations like Ventura Beach.

The Canyon Country Community Center is also offering a full lineup of summer fun. Children ages 4.5 to 5 can enjoy Summer Buddies three mornings a week, while older youth can take part in the full-day Summer Adventures Program, which includes everything from outdoor water play to guest presenters. Teens can join the free Summer Teen Experience, which provides supervised recreation and optional field trips to local attractions.

Over at the Valencia Community Center, Camp Clarita and our aquatics programs are in full swing, keeping kids active and engaged all summer long. In just a couple of months, we’ll also welcome our youngest learners as Primetime Preschool kicks off with new programming for three and four-year-olds.

Together, these programs reflect our city’s ongoing investment in families, education and well-being. Whether your child is leveling up through books or making new friends at camp, summer in Santa Clarita is a time to explore passions, build confidence and strengthen community ties.

For more information on these programs, including registration details and full event schedules, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
