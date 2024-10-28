Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express

With the holidays just a few weeks away, my favorite time of year is officially upon us. Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience. For the first time, the city of Santa Clarita will be partnering with Metrolink to host the Metrolink Holiday Train Express at our very own Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.

Step into a world of holiday cheer as we take a ride on the Antelope Valley Line. Get ready for an immersive experience, from engine to caboose. On Sunday, Dec. 15, residents can choose to board the train in the morning or early afternoon for a holiday ride. Our partnership with Metrolink not only shows our commitment to using other modes of transportation here in Santa Clarita, but also provides participants a fun way to ride the train while enjoying the views and spending time with friends and family.

Be sure to arrive up to one hour before your train departs and write a letter to Santa, enjoy a variety of holiday themed arts and crafts, play games, grab something from the food trucks or sip on some hot chocolate. Once it’s time to board, that is when the true holiday magic begins. As you find your seat on the train, be ready to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, take pictures with beloved story characters or meet our very own Sammy Clarita as he is dressed up for holiday fun. The train ride lasts around 90 minutes, as you look through the frosted windows as you make your way to the Lancaster Metrolink Station before heading back to the Santa Clarita station. While on-board, listen and sing-a-long to our merry carolers as they pass through the different train cars singing your favorite holiday tunes.

Once you arrive back to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center, riders are encouraged to stay on the train and ride down to Old Town Newhall. Every person who purchases a Metrolink Holiday Express Train ticket will automatically be given free ridership for the entire day. That means riders can stay on the platform after the Holiday Express and can take the 20-minute ride to Old Town Newhall for even more holiday fun. During the month of December, the entire downtown area is decorated with holiday lights, making it a great spot to walk along Main Street to shop at our local boutiques or try one of the many restaurants that line the street.

If you are interested in catching the Metrolink Holiday Train Express, tickets are $25 and go on sale on Monday, Nov. 4. You can also visit MetrolinkTrains.com/Schedules/Holiday-Express-Train/ to learn more about the event and purchase your tickets.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

