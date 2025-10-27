Ken Striplin | Animal Adoption Week Returns to Santa Clarita

Each year, over five million animals enter animal care centers across the United States. Many of these animals are strays or surrenders and without the help of community adoption days or local nonprofits, they may never get the chance to become part of a family.

That is why the city of Santa Clarita is proud to once again partner with the Castaic Animal Care Center to connect residents with animals in need. Beginning Monday, Oct. 27, the city will launch its annual Animal Adoption Week. This special initiative provides residents with the opportunity to adopt a pet at no cost, including adoption fees, which will be covered by the city. Adopters will only need to pay the required licensing fee.

Throughout the week, prospective pet owners can browse adoptable animals online at AnimalCare.LACounty.gov or follow along on the city’s social media channels, where posts will highlight dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes. These features not only give residents the chance to meet the animals virtually, but also showcase each pet’s unique personality, making it easier for families to find the perfect match.

The week will conclude with a community adoption day at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to spend the morning on the park’s grass fields, where dogs from the Castaic Animal Care Center will be onsite and available for adoption. The event will also feature family-friendly activities, including lawn games led by the city’s Youth Sports team and hands-on crafts organized by the Santa Clarita Public Library. Attendees can capture memories of this special day with a free photo booth experience, the perfect way to celebrate and commemorate the moment you welcome a new four-legged family member. Adopters will also receive giveaways, like pet bandanas, collapsible water bowls and other supplies to help start their adoption journey.

In addition to promoting adoptions, the city has expanded its support for local animal-focused nonprofits through the Animal Care Grant Program. This year, six organizations were selected as grant recipients for their efforts in rescue, care, training and rehabilitation. The 2025 recipients include Sunny Day Acres, Placerita Nature Center Association, Forever Purr Rescue, Doggy Smiles Rescue, Santa Clarita Valley TNR and Golden Years Dog Sanctuary. Each of these organizations play an important role in supporting the welfare of animals in our community, and the city is proud to help them continue their work.

We encourage everyone to take part in this year’s adoption week, whether by finding your new best friend or becoming a foster. To learn more, please visit SantaClarita.gov/AnimalCare.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

