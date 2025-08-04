Ken Striplin | Back to School: Supporting Student Success, Safety in Santa Clarita

It’s hard to believe that for our children, summer is almost over. As students across Santa Clarita prepare to head back to class, the city is committed to ensuring a safe and successful school year for families.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is a one-stop resource for learners of all ages. For young children, families can enjoy storytimes, crafts, sensory play and bilingual Cuenta Cuentos. Early readers can dive into animated stories on TumbleBooks, while older students benefit from tools like Explora for research and HelpNow, which offers live, online tutoring in a variety of subjects—all free with your Library card. Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com to explore all the free resources available.

In addition to learning, safety remains a top priority in our community. School drop-off and pick-up times can create congested streets and sidewalks. Parents are encouraged to be Heads Up! drivers—free from distractions and aware of children walking or biking. Students should also practice safe pedestrian habits by staying alert and checking before crossing streets or driveways.

As e-bikes become more popular with students, it’s important to understand the difference between legal e-bikes and illegal, dangerous e-motorcycles. E-motorcycles require a license, insurance and registration and they are not allowed on city streets, paseos or trails. Parents are encouraged to research their child’s bike to ensure it’s safe and legal. The city has teamed up with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and our local school districts to keep the community informed about what is allowed and keep our children safe.

By working together, as drivers, pedestrians and parents, we can ensure this school year begins on a strong, safe and successful note. Follow the city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on social media for updates, tips and resources to stay informed all year long.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

