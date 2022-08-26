Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!

|
|
|
August 26
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
|
|
|
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2021, the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 was fentanyl overdoses.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball team has taken huge strides in the three short years the team has been competing. At the end of the 2022 season, the Mustangs were ranked #15 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national poll after reaching as high as #8.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association and our panel of guest speakers as we take a deep dive into the Inflation Reduction Act legislation to see what it means for businesses.
|
Fifth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will submit a motion at the Tuesday, Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting to extend Conditional Use Permits allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining.
|
College of the Canyons men’s soccer will host the first international match in program history, when the Cougars welcome the Tahitian U20 National Team for its 2022 home opener on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Valencia campus.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines.
|
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Daniel Alexander Klein.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2022 season. Long Beach and Pasadena report cases identified in those cities by their local health departments and are not included in L.A. County reporting.
|
Metrolink announced it is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing it to reduce service.
|
|
The California Air Resources Board approved the trailblazing Advanced Clean Cars II rule Thursday that sets California on a path to rapidly growing the zero-emission car, pickup truck and SUV market and deliver cleaner air and massive reductions in climate-warming pollution.
|
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients.
|
President of California State University, Northridge, Erika D. Beck took a brief break from campus this summer to visit another kind of classroom — this one on the shores of Castaic Lake in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
|
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser "Bras for A Cause."
|
LOS ANGELES (CN) — After less than five hours of deliberations, a federal jury on Wednesday awarded a combined $31 million to plaintiffs Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester — $16 million for Bryant, $15 million for Chester — in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County over leaked photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed their spouses, daughters and five others.
|
Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 18 new deaths and 3,042 new cases countywide.
|
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
|
The Painted Turtle summer camp is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the camp.
|
The Los Angeles Business Journal releases their fastest-growing companies in LA County list each year, ranking them by their revenue growth.
|
The California Department of Public Health has released their weekly numbers for monkeypox pandemic for the week of Aug. 22.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,860 new cases countywide and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
