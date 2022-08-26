header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 26
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
| Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Ken StriplinAccording to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2021, the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 was fentanyl overdoses. As frightening as this number is, this statistic shows just how important it is to be proactive when it comes to talking to our children and teens about alcohol and substance abuse. For years, the City of Santa Clarita has offered hard-hitting drug prevention programs to help keep our community safe and healthy. Part of this is achieved by working directly with our local students through the award-winning Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley (DFYinSCV) Program.

DFYinSCV is a free drug prevention and education program that works with students in elementary, junior high and high schools across Santa Clarita. This dynamic program invites our local students to participate in fun and engaging monthly activities, join student-led club meetings and listen to a wide variety of speakers give informational presentations about substance abuse. Each year, DFYinSCV will visit numerous campuses from each of the school districts to help spread its message about the dangers of drug use.

Experts say that the earlier we start to teach our children the importance of not using drugs, the better. In our elementary schools, DFYinSCV holds Good Choice assemblies for 4th and 5th graders, which introduce saying no to drugs and alcohol through fundamental concepts that include making good choices, character building and the consequences of drug use. As students progress through grades, so do the assemblies. For 6th grade students, they will attend Lifeline assemblies which will equip students with refusal strategies, provide awareness of the DFYinSCV Program and encourage them to continue to make good choices.

As they transition into Junior High and High School, students will begin to learn about gateway drugs and opioids and the long-term consequences of drug use. Additionally, they can become members of the DFYinSCV Club at their campuses, learn leadership skills and participate in team-building activities.

By talking with our children and engaging in their everyday lives, we can better understand the pressures they face both at school and on social media. Implementing programs like DFYinSCV not only helps but prepares them for the real-life situations they may face. By giving them the support and guidance they need, we can all work together to help them succeed in and outside of school.

This fall, I encourage all of our local parents and students to attend the annual Parent Resource Symposium at the Santa Clarita City Hall on Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. This free event will feature speakers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Juvenile Intervention Team and Mental Evaluation Team, who will cover topics like prescription drug abuse and strategies to help your children cope with the many pressures they face at school in the media and online.

As we embark upon this new school year, I hope all of our students and parents know that there is always a place to find resources and a helping hand about substance abuse through our DFYinSCV Program. For more information about DFYinSCV or the Parent Resource Symposium, please visit dfyinscv.com.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!

Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2021, the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 was fentanyl overdoses.
READ MORE...

Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Santa Clarita offers something you just don’t see in other cities, ideal places for any type and style of event imaginable.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires

Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Historically, California has been the most wildfire prone state in the United States. In 2021, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, reported over 4,000 fires that burned 60,507 acres across the state.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube

Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube
Friday, Aug 5, 2022
While we are in the middle of the long, hot days of summer, what better way to beat the heat than go to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center?
READ MORE...

Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff

Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2021, the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 was fentanyl overdoses.
Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adds Seven New Players
The Master's University men's volleyball team has taken huge strides in the three short years the team has been competing. At the end of the 2022 season, the Mustangs were ranked #15 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national poll after reaching as high as #8.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Adds Seven New Players
Sept. 20: VIA Breakfast Meeting ‘Interpreting the Inflation Reduction Act’
Join the Valley Industry Association and our panel of guest speakers as we take a deep dive into the Inflation Reduction Act legislation to see what it means for businesses.
Sept. 20: VIA Breakfast Meeting ‘Interpreting the Inflation Reduction Act’
Barger Seeks to Extend Outdoor Dining Across County
Fifth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will submit a motion at the Tuesday, Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting to extend Conditional Use Permits allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining.
Barger Seeks to Extend Outdoor Dining Across County
COC Men’s Soccer to Host First International Match
College of the Canyons men’s soccer will host the first international match in program history, when the Cougars welcome the Tahitian U20 National Team for its 2022 home opener on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Valencia campus.
COC Men’s Soccer to Host First International Match
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines.
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
LASD Asking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Daniel Alexander Klein.
LASD Asking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man
L.A. County Reports First Human Cases of West Nile Virus in 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first cases of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2022 season. Long Beach and Pasadena report cases identified in those cities by their local health departments and are not included in L.A. County reporting.
L.A. County Reports First Human Cases of West Nile Virus in 2022
Mechanical Issues Cancel Two Trains on Antelope Valley Line, 202, 229
Metrolink announced it is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing it to reduce service.
Mechanical Issues Cancel Two Trains on Antelope Valley Line, 202, 229
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
California Votes to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
The California Air Resources Board approved the trailblazing Advanced Clean Cars II rule Thursday that sets California on a path to rapidly growing the zero-emission car, pickup truck and SUV market and deliver cleaner air and massive reductions in climate-warming pollution.
California Votes to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients.
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
CSUN Aquatic Center at Castaic Welcomes University President
President of California State University, Northridge, Erika D. Beck took a brief break from campus this summer to visit another kind of classroom — this one on the shores of Castaic Lake in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CSUN Aquatic Center at Castaic Welcomes University President
Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members
Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser "Bras for A Cause."
Sept. 24: ‘Bras for Cause’ Soroptimist Fundraiser
Jury Awards $31M to Vanessa Bryant, Co-Plaintiff in Crash Photos Case
LOS ANGELES (CN) — After less than five hours of deliberations, a federal jury on Wednesday awarded a combined $31 million to plaintiffs Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester — $16 million for Bryant, $15 million for Chester — in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County over leaked photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed their spouses, daughters and five others.
Jury Awards $31M to Vanessa Bryant, Co-Plaintiff in Crash Photos Case
Register Now for Free Community Emergency Response Team Training
Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita's Community Emergency Response Team training.
Register Now for Free Community Emergency Response Team Training
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 89,000; Deaths Total 496
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 18 new deaths and 3,042 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 89,000; Deaths Total 496
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Oct 2: Painted Turtle to Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle summer camp is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the camp. 
Oct 2: Painted Turtle to Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
Six SCV Companies Rank Among Fastest-Growing In L.A.
The Los Angeles Business Journal releases their fastest-growing companies in LA County list each year, ranking them by their revenue growth.
Six SCV Companies Rank Among Fastest-Growing In L.A.
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health has released their weekly numbers for monkeypox pandemic for the week of Aug. 22. 
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,860 new cases countywide and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: