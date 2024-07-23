header image

July 22
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
| Monday, Jul 22, 2024

Ken StriplinExperience Movies Under the Stars at City Cinemas

Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen. This can only mean one thing, the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most popular event series, City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm. City Cinemas brings free, family-friendly entertainment to our City parks. Every fourth Friday of the month, bring your blankets, lawn chairs and go-to movie snack for a night to remember with timeless classics, as well as new favorites to enjoy with your friends, family and neighbors.

This year’s selection of movies caters to all tastes and ages, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of animated adventures or long for a sense of nostalgia, City Cinemas is designed to offer a fun night out for the entire community. On July 26, be sure to wear pink for Barbie at 8 p.m., playing at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Park). From there, relive your childhood with Toy Story at 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane) on Aug. 23. At The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway), go for a wild ride with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at 7 p.m., on Sept. 27. Lastly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will finish this year’s City Cinemas event series at 7 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway). Feel free to embrace the theme of each night’s flick and come dressed in an outfit inspired by each film.

The City parks and facilities used for City Cinemas make for a perfect venue for an outdoor movie screening. As the sun sets and the movie begins, the glow of the big screen creates the ultimate theatre experience. Make sure to get there early to set up your blankets and chairs for a comfortable experience. Let the kids play while you unwind and enjoy the opportunity to connect with neighbors and friends.

One hour before each movie’s start time, food trucks will arrive, offering a wide variety of sweet and savory choices, so you can have dinner beforehand or during the movie, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the evening. As we all know, no movie is complete without popcorn. Be sure to stop by the Henry Rodriguez State Farm booth for a free bucket of popcorn to enjoy with each film.

Join your family, friends and neighbors for an unforgettable lineup of movies this summer and into fall. Our City events are incredible ways to get together, and there’s no better way to do so than during City Cinemas. For more information about this fun, free event series, visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day.
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Beginning Monday, July 29, crews will start the construction of traffic circulation modifications on two intersections, part of the federally-funded, Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
Circle of Hope's Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 22 - Sunday, July 28.
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 will be blocked overnight Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic Lake Hughes Road for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will be closed Monday, July 22, as the Court works diligently to repair and reboot network systems that were severely impacted by a ransomware attack first detected the morning of Friday, July 19.
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed two beaches due to a recent sewage spill.
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Each year, since 1959, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors funds the production of a free holiday celebration at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Dec. 24.
Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes overnights Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic for paving work.
Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area
Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra and the Child & Family Center have all earned grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches
Santa Clarita Public Libraries will host Tin Can art craft events at all three of the Santa Clarita branches July 23-25 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches
Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 8-11 a.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty.
Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Aug. 9: Celebrate Japanese Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
The Canyon County Community Center will host "Celebrate," an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-9 p.m.
Aug. 9: Celebrate Japanese Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
July 25: Teen DIY Craft Journal Event at Valencia Public Library
The Valencia Public Library will host a Teens DIY craft event for journals Thursday, July 25 from 3:30- 4:30 p.m. at 23743 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.
July 25: Teen DIY Craft Journal Event at Valencia Public Library
‘Textura’ Exhibition by Naomi Young at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Textura,” an original paintings and mosaic work exhibition by local artist Naomi Young.
‘Textura’ Exhibition by Naomi Young at The MAIN
July 21: Amazing Dog Adoption Event at Petsmart
Join Amazing Dog Rescue at PetSmart to meet the cutest, most amazing, fluffy friends searching for their forever homes, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
July 21: Amazing Dog Adoption Event at Petsmart
SCVNews.com