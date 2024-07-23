Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars

Experience Movies Under the Stars at City Cinemas

Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen. This can only mean one thing, the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most popular event series, City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm. City Cinemas brings free, family-friendly entertainment to our City parks. Every fourth Friday of the month, bring your blankets, lawn chairs and go-to movie snack for a night to remember with timeless classics, as well as new favorites to enjoy with your friends, family and neighbors.

This year’s selection of movies caters to all tastes and ages, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of animated adventures or long for a sense of nostalgia, City Cinemas is designed to offer a fun night out for the entire community. On July 26, be sure to wear pink for Barbie at 8 p.m., playing at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Park). From there, relive your childhood with Toy Story at 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane) on Aug. 23. At The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway), go for a wild ride with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at 7 p.m., on Sept. 27. Lastly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will finish this year’s City Cinemas event series at 7 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway). Feel free to embrace the theme of each night’s flick and come dressed in an outfit inspired by each film.

The City parks and facilities used for City Cinemas make for a perfect venue for an outdoor movie screening. As the sun sets and the movie begins, the glow of the big screen creates the ultimate theatre experience. Make sure to get there early to set up your blankets and chairs for a comfortable experience. Let the kids play while you unwind and enjoy the opportunity to connect with neighbors and friends.

One hour before each movie’s start time, food trucks will arrive, offering a wide variety of sweet and savory choices, so you can have dinner beforehand or during the movie, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the evening. As we all know, no movie is complete without popcorn. Be sure to stop by the Henry Rodriguez State Farm booth for a free bucket of popcorn to enjoy with each film.

Join your family, friends and neighbors for an unforgettable lineup of movies this summer and into fall. Our City events are incredible ways to get together, and there’s no better way to do so than during City Cinemas. For more information about this fun, free event series, visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

