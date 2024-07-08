header image

1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
Monday, Jul 8, 2024

Ken StriplinConservative Budget Practices Paying Off

I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year. The approval of an on-time and balanced budget has been the standard in Santa Clarita, every year since the City was formed back in 1987 and is the backbone to our efficient local government services. Our conservative budget philosophies ensure we are able to consistently provide high-quality, essential services while adding new offerings and meeting new demands in the community, such as our future roller rink and Citywide median improvements. I am also happy to report we continue to maintain healthy emergency reserves and the highest (AAA) credit rating from S&P Global Ratings.

The budget for this fiscal year comes in at $342 million, the second year in a row that it has topped the $300 million mark. Some of the highlights of the budget include increases for local law enforcement services to ensure our City has the resources necessary to remain one of the safest in the nation; the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion; funds for the operations of the new Valencia Community Center; one-time funding for the development of a new Arts Master Plan; and funds for 12 new eco -friendly Transit vehicles.

Included in the approved budget is also funding for our annual Capital Improvement Program, which will total $95.8 million. The high quality of life we enjoy in Santa Clarita is due to the investments made in these new and existing assets, which not only includes buildings, but also miles of roadways, dozens of parks, thousands of acres of open space, miles of trails and thousands of trees. This year’s budget includes $22.9 million for our annual Overlay and Slurry Seal Program; $3.3 million for the Newhall Gateway Beautification Improvements; $740,000 for the design and construction of a new tennis court with pickleball overlay at Valencia Heritage Park; and upgrades to Begonias Lane Park at a projected cost of $1.38 million.

The approval of the annual budget is always exciting, and this year is no exception. As we enter the final year of our Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025, the work efforts contained in this document include many high-profile projects that will have long-lasting and positive impacts on Santa Clarita for decades to come. The city of Santa Clarita has built a reputation for being a forward-thinking organization, and as such, we thrive by prioritizing conservative budgeting practices, while providing good planning and implementation measures to ensure the continuity of superior municipal services to our community.

Overall, the organization is in a solid financial position, and I am confident we will continue to provide exceptional services that exceed expectations in our community. Additionally, our commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility ensures that every dollar is spent wisely to benefit all residents. Together, we are building a brighter future. For more information on our City budget, please visit SantaClarita.gov.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
SCVNews.com