Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall

What’s your favorite thing to do in Old Town Newhall? For some, it might be stopping by the library to choose a new book to explore or take part in an engaging story time. Others might be into film or theater, and want to catch a show at the Laemmle Newhall, The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild or the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Perhaps you regularly head to Old Town Newhall to partake in the wide-range of local restaurants, tasting rooms and breweries. Whatever your reasons for going, there is always something new to enjoy in Santa Clarita’s premier arts and entertainment district.

The area boasts many distinctive shops where you can discover vintage pieces, home décor, sports memorabilia, jewelry and so much more. One of the many benefits of shopping local is that you can often find one-of-a-kind items that you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re looking for a special gift for a loved one or a unique piece of art for your home, you’re sure to find something extraordinary in Old Town Newhall. Plus, by shopping local, you can feel good knowing that you are supporting a small business owner who truly cares about their products and their customers.

Looking for a place to spend a night out on the town? Old Town Newhall offers amazing restaurants serving farm-to-table fare, delicious Mexican dishes and fresh baked desserts. After dinner head to one of the many tasting rooms and breweries to discover local wines and craft beers from right here in Santa Clarita.

Don’t forget about SENSES block parties, taking over Main Street every third Thursday of the month. The theme for May 18 is Outdoor Adventure. Get ready to try rock climbing, toast some s’mores and much more. Visit OldTownNewhall.com to find out more about all the shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...