header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall
| Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Striplin-KenWhat’s your favorite thing to do in Old Town Newhall? For some, it might be stopping by the library to choose a new book to explore or take part in an engaging story time. Others might be into film or theater, and want to catch a show at the Laemmle Newhall, The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild or the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Perhaps you regularly head to Old Town Newhall to partake in the wide-range of local restaurants, tasting rooms and breweries. Whatever your reasons for going, there is always something new to enjoy in Santa Clarita’s premier arts and entertainment district.

The area boasts many distinctive shops where you can discover vintage pieces, home décor, sports memorabilia, jewelry and so much more. One of the many benefits of shopping local is that you can often find one-of-a-kind items that you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re looking for a special gift for a loved one or a unique piece of art for your home, you’re sure to find something extraordinary in Old Town Newhall. Plus, by shopping local, you can feel good knowing that you are supporting a small business owner who truly cares about their products and their customers.

Looking for a place to spend a night out on the town? Old Town Newhall offers amazing restaurants serving farm-to-table fare, delicious Mexican dishes and fresh baked desserts. After dinner head to one of the many tasting rooms and breweries to discover local wines and craft beers from right here in Santa Clarita.

Don’t forget about SENSES block parties, taking over Main Street every third Thursday of the month. The theme for May 18 is Outdoor Adventure. Get ready to try rock climbing, toast some s’mores and much more. Visit OldTownNewhall.com to find out more about all the shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall

Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
What’s your favorite thing to do in Old Town Newhall? For some, it might be stopping by the library to choose a new book to explore or take part in an engaging story time. Others might be into film or theater, and want to catch a show at the Laemmle Newhall, The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild or the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month
Monday, May 1, 2023
Pump up your tires and dust off your helmet – May is National Bike Month and it is time to explore Santa Clarita on two wheels.
READ MORE...

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
When we began the Competitive Equity Playoff system a few years ago, we were very clear that it would evolve over time in the effort to improve it and make it the very best it could possibly be.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails This May!

Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails This May!
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Springtime in Santa Clarita will always be my favorite season. After all of the rain we have received these past few months, the surrounding mountains have bloomed into beautiful rolling green hills, making it the perfect time to get outside and onto our trails. Each year in May, the city proudly celebrates Bike Safety Month with a slew of different opportunities for our residents to enjoy. With over 80 miles of trails and 20 miles of paseos, the options are endless.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!

Cameron Smyth | Events, Activities this Spring!
Friday, Apr 7, 2023
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
Preserving the natural beauty of our city has been a priority for your city council since incorporation. In fact, the very first city ordinance protects our oak trees stating, "…the beauty and natural setting of our city is greatly enhanced by the presence of large numbers of majestic oak trees."
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall
What’s your favorite thing to do in Old Town Newhall? For some, it might be stopping by the library to choose a new book to explore or take part in an engaging story time. Others might be into film or theater, and want to catch a show at the Laemmle Newhall, The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild or the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Ken Striplin | Find Out What is New in Old Town Newhall
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
SCV-Based Artist Releases New Music Video for Film ‘Easy’
Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival is proud to present "Easy," a heartwarming film about love and life’s complexities
SCV-Based Artist Releases New Music Video for Film ‘Easy’
May 13: ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride
Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2023 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
May 13: ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride
Mission Valley Bank Releases 1Q 2023 Results
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Mission Valley Bank Releases 1Q 2023 Results
The Center at Needham Ranch Fully Leased
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, announced that its award-winning 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita.
The Center at Needham Ranch Fully Leased
May 6: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Irrigation Systems
Upgrade your irrigation system by matching your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need.
May 6: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Irrigation Systems
City Announces Concerts in the Park 2023 Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s popular Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer!
City Announces Concerts in the Park 2023 Lineup
COC Summer Sessions Registration Underway
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
COC Summer Sessions Registration Underway
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month
Pump up your tires and dust off your helmet – May is National Bike Month and it is time to explore Santa Clarita on two wheels.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Get Ready for Bike Month
LACoFD Announces Aerial Firefighting Training Near Castaic Lake
In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation will be completing a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
LACoFD Announces Aerial Firefighting Training Near Castaic Lake
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Hart District Music Education Expert Awarded All-State Recognition
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
Hart District Music Education Expert Awarded All-State Recognition
May 21: Barbara Schultz to Discuss Aviation History at Rancho Camulos
Explore the exploits of Pancho Barnes and other pioneer women aviators in Southern California with author, aviator and aviation historian, Barbara Schultz at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
May 21: Barbara Schultz to Discuss Aviation History at Rancho Camulos
Ocean Water Rain Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Rain Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Schiavo Advances Six Key Pieces of Legislation
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Friday the advancement of six key pieces of legislation through policy committees ahead of deadlines this week.
Schiavo Advances Six Key Pieces of Legislation
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigates Stabbing at Valencia High School
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigates Stabbing at Valencia High School
Aug. 26: Carousel Ranch 26th Heart of the West Fundraiser
The Carousel Ranch 26th Annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction and Children’s Demonstration presented by Logix Federal Credit will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Aug. 26: Carousel Ranch 26th Heart of the West Fundraiser
Child & Family Center Online Auction Runs April 30-May 12
The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
Child & Family Center Online Auction Runs April 30-May 12
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
College of the Canyons held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Student Services and Learning Resources Center, a new four-story building at the center of the Canyon Country campus on Tuesday, April 25.
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: