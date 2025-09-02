Ken Striplin | Fire Safety

Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.

With the devastation of the deadly Eaton and Palisades fire, coupled with other blazes across the state as of mid-summer, California has seen 4,195 wildfires burning over 201,295 acres, destroying more than 16,333 structures and claiming at least 30 lives. These numbers are a harsh reminder: our risk is growing and preparedness is more vital than ever.

Here’s what Santa Clarita residents can do now: embrace the Ready, Set, Go! plan promoted by Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Step 1: Get Ready by maintaining defensible space, keep grasses trimmed, remove debris and use fire‑resistant landscaping.

Step 2: Get Set by preparing your evacuation “go‑bag” with essentials, water, medication, documents, N95 masks and have your escape routes mapped.

Step 3: Go early when wildfire or evacuation warnings are issued. Don’t wait, leave ahead of the emergency and heed the warnings of our public safety officials. Delaying evacuation not only puts your own life at risk, it also makes it harder for firefighters to access neighborhoods and protect lives and property.

I want to extend our deepest gratitude to the brave Los Angeles county firefighters, mutual aid partners and support teams for their unwavering courage and dedication. Their daily efforts save countless lives and homes, and we remain thankful for their service.

I encourage you to check out our city podcast, Santa Clarita Voices. I had the chance to talk with Assistant Fire Chief Pat Sprengel on location at a helispot in Tesoro. He shares insight into what challenges firefighters face in our valley and what residents can do to help. Santa Clarita Voices is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the city’s YouTube channel.

Together, let’s stay vigilant, prepare proactively and protect our community with the strength and care it deserves.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

