1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
| Monday, Jun 30, 2025

Ken StriplinAt our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.

Getting to this point was a six-month process, with city staff working closely with the City Council Budget Committee to determine what items would be funded for the upcoming fiscal year. Several factors went into shaping this year’s budget, including consideration of the uncertain state of the economy and the importance of maintaining the city’s strong fiscal solvency.

This new budget will bring to fruition several of the items which are organized by the themes outlined within our current Strategic Plan, Santa Clarita 2025. Under the theme of Building and Creating Community, funds will go to increase the GO! Santa Clarita micro-transit service, programming at William S. Hart Park and the Valencia Community Center. Under the theme of Enhancing Economic Vitality, a new Zamboni will be purchased to help maintain the ice at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint – Valencia. For community beautification and sustainability, repair and maintenance of infrastructure will take place across 36 Landscape Maintenance District zones. To assist with brush clearance, funding has been allocated for goat grazing services.

While the city continues to see significant growth, the cost to maintain existing public infrastructure continues to rise and be a challenge. Therefore, several projects have been funded under the theme of Sustaining Public Infrastructure. Some of these projects include the replacement of 16 Santa Clarita Transit vehicles, upgraded lighting at the McBean Regional Transit Center, new fleet vehicles, maintenance at William S. Hart Park and the completion of the new Haskell Canyon Bike Park.

Santa Clarita continues to rank as one of the safest cities in the nation. Through special operations, targeted traffic enforcement, specialized deployments, the apprehension of suspects and public education and awareness efforts, our local sheriff personnel continue to do a tremendous job in keeping this community safe. To support their efforts, funds will go to the annual Sheriff’s Contract cost-of-living adjustment and the Liability Trust Fund.

The next fiscal year’s Capital Improvement budget is $81.5 million, including funding for Safe Routes to School, bicycle crossing enhancements, the Phase I construction of Via Princessa Park and the Annual Overlay and Slurry Seal Programs, to name a few.

Santa Clarita continues to thrive thanks to the conservative budget practices our City Council has upheld since incorporation. This approach has led to the city maintaining an elite AAA credit rating by S&P Global Ratings, the highest achievable designation. This year’s budget is no exception, and will ensure that our City remains well-maintained, offering a high quality of life to all who call it home.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars

Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park

Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate

Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
I wanted to share a quick legislative update from Sacramento. We recently reached the deadline to send bills from the Senate to the Assembly in order to continue moving them through the legislative process this session.
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita Celebrates Freedom, Community, Hart Park at the Fourth of July Parade

Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita Celebrates Freedom, Community, Hart Park at the Fourth of July Parade
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Few traditions bring our community together quite like the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks

Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and a reservation is required.
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service
Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.
Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service
July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a "Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno" workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.
July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.
July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
Barger Elected Second Vice Chair of Metro Board
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has unanimously elected Supervisor Kathryn Barger as Second Vice Chair, elevating her to one of the top leadership positions on the 13-member governing board.
Barger Elected Second Vice Chair of Metro Board
Speakeasy Theater to Present ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’
Speakeasy Theater has announced two upcoming performances of “Shakespeare in the Woods: Scenes, Steel and Merriment,” in Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods.
Speakeasy Theater to Present ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’
Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as Chief Administrative Officer, Student Services and Leadership Support and Carolyn Hoffman as Chief Administrative Officer, Educational Services and Learning Support.
Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers
July 1: Minimum Wage in Unincorporated County Increases to $17.81/Hour
The minimum wage for workers in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $17.81 per hour, as of Tuesday, July 1. Employees in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County must be paid the increased minimum wage, with few exceptions.
July 1: Minimum Wage in Unincorporated County Increases to $17.81/Hour
July 1: County Fair Workweek Ordinance Goes into Effect
The Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance, which provides benefits to the employees of large (300+ employees) retail businesses in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, goes into effect on Tuesday, July 1.
July 1: County Fair Workweek Ordinance Goes into Effect
