Ken Striplin | Fourth of July

July 2
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.
The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.
Click to Cancel (AB 2863) legislation, a bill authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) went into effect on Tuesday, July 1 in California.
Not all superheroes wear capes... some wear hiking boots or a life jacket. This Fourth of July weekend, California State Parks invites visitors recreating at any of California’s 280 state parks to celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly by making smart choices for a safe and fun time in the outdoors, no superpowers needed.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, July 1 by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bills 379 and 380, authored by Senator Brian Jones.
California Credit Union has launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
Join Shepherds Paws Animal Rescue at Lucky Luke Brewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12 for a dog adoption event.
Rochelle Patterson, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Finance and Administration.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a gouache painting artist's demo with by Richard Gallego at the Monday, July 21 monthly meeting.
Last week, a group of California Senate and Assembly Republicans, led by State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) asked President Trump to focus immigration raids on undocumented violent criminals and urged the President to implement policies that will modernize the immigration process.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Community Education Series will present Goats, Sheep and Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands on Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.
There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.
As the Fourth of July and the summer heat approach, the Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of furry friends during the holiday festivities.
Jonith Johnson Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department and resident of Skyline Ranch in Santa Clarita since 2019, will appear in a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which celebrates first responders, on Friday, July 4.
The California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.
Los Angeles County’s Emergency Centralized Response Center is now publicly accessible.
1900 - Frew blacksmith shop established on present-day Main Street; took over existing building from prior owner [story]
Hart & Main will introduce a new weekly rooftop event, "Summer Set," beginning Wednesday, July 9, 5-10 p.m.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Make & Take" workshop, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 11 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.
