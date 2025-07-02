header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 2
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
| Wednesday, Jul 2, 2025
Water drop


The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.

The day kicks-off with the Independence Day Classic, where runners will take over the streets throughout Newhall to enjoy a unique perspective of our City.

Once the runners have crossed the finish line, the hometown favorite—SCV’s Fourth of July Parade—will make its way down Main Street to Lyons Avenue, then turn onto Orchard Village and continue to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio. Make sure you grab your family, friends and lawn chairs to get a prime viewing spot for this year’s parade themed “Home is Where the Hart is…Welcome Hart Park.” Expect to see floats and costumes paying tribute to the historic park and its namesake – as the 160 acres is transferred from the County of Los Angeles to the City of Santa Clarita this summer.

Once the sun sets on Independence Day, the skies over Valencia Town Center will light up with a spectacular firework show starting at approximately 9:15 p.m. As always, we encourage residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals – as ALL FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL IN SANTA CLARITA.

In the most recent episode of our City podcast, Santa Clarita Voices, I took to the skies with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to talk about fire danger in our Valley and revisit some of the sites of the most devastating fires in our community. Let those past wildfires and the recent devastation from the Eaton and Palisades Fire remind you of just how quick flames can spread, claiming homes and lives. Let’s ensure that this Fourth of July is a safe celebration for everyone in our City. For more information and to watch/listen to Santa Clarita Voices, please visit the City’s website at SantaClarita.gov.
Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park

Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park
Tuesday, Jul 1, 2025
There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget

Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars

Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park

Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
READ MORE...

Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate

Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
I wanted to share a quick legislative update from Sacramento. We recently reached the deadline to send bills from the Senate to the Assembly in order to continue moving them through the legislative process this session.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Click to Cancel Bill Now Law in California
Click to Cancel (AB 2863) legislation, a bill authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) went into effect on Tuesday, July 1 in California.
Click to Cancel Bill Now Law in California
California State Parks Asks Visitors to Recreate Responsibly on July 4
Not all superheroes wear capes... some wear hiking boots or a life jacket. This Fourth of July weekend, California State Parks invites visitors recreating at any of California’s 280 state parks to celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly by making smart choices for a safe and fun time in the outdoors, no superpowers needed.
California State Parks Asks Visitors to Recreate Responsibly on July 4
Barger Champions Safeguards Against Sexually Violent Predators in AV
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, July 1 by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bills 379 and 380, authored by Senator Brian Jones.
Barger Champions Safeguards Against Sexually Violent Predators in AV
California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive
California Credit Union has launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive
July 12: Dog Adoption Event at Lucky Luke Brewing
Join Shepherds Paws Animal Rescue at Lucky Luke Brewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12 for a dog adoption event.
July 12: Dog Adoption Event at Lucky Luke Brewing
Rochelle Patterson Named SCV Water Assistant General Manager
Rochelle Patterson, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Finance and Administration.
Rochelle Patterson Named SCV Water Assistant General Manager
July 21: SCAA Meeting Features Richard Gallego Artist Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a gouache painting artist's demo with by Richard Gallego at the Monday, July 21 monthly meeting.
July 21: SCAA Meeting Features Richard Gallego Artist Demo
California Republican Lawmakers Urge ICE to Focus on Violent Criminals
Last week, a group of California Senate and Assembly Republicans, led by State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) asked President Trump to focus immigration raids on undocumented violent criminals and urged the President to implement policies that will modernize the immigration process.
California Republican Lawmakers Urge ICE to Focus on Violent Criminals
July 20: Goats, Sheep, Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Community Education Series will present Goats, Sheep and Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands on Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.
July 20: Goats, Sheep, Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands
Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park
There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.
Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park
DACC Tips for Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July
As the Fourth of July and the summer heat approach, the Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of furry friends during the holiday festivities.
DACC Tips for Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July
July 4: SCV Resident, LAFD Pilot, to Appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Jonith Johnson Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department and resident of Skyline Ranch in Santa Clarita since 2019, will appear in a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which celebrates first responders, on Friday, July 4.
July 4: SCV Resident, LAFD Pilot, to Appear on ‘The Price is Right’
CHP Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.
CHP Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period
New L.A. County Dispatch Center for Homeless Services
Los Angeles County’s Emergency Centralized Response Center is now publicly accessible.
New L.A. County Dispatch Center for Homeless Services
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1900 - Frew blacksmith shop established on present-day Main Street; took over existing building from prior owner [story]
Frew blacksmith shop
July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’
Hart & Main will introduce a new weekly rooftop event, "Summer Set," beginning Wednesday, July 9, 5-10 p.m.
July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’
July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing
GO! Santa Clarita has New Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand App
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
GO! Santa Clarita has New Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand App
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Make & Take" workshop, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 11 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
SCVNews.com