Ken Striplin | Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.

The day kicks-off with the Independence Day Classic, where runners will take over the streets throughout Newhall to enjoy a unique perspective of our City.

Once the runners have crossed the finish line, the hometown favorite—SCV’s Fourth of July Parade—will make its way down Main Street to Lyons Avenue, then turn onto Orchard Village and continue to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio. Make sure you grab your family, friends and lawn chairs to get a prime viewing spot for this year’s parade themed “Home is Where the Hart is…Welcome Hart Park.” Expect to see floats and costumes paying tribute to the historic park and its namesake – as the 160 acres is transferred from the County of Los Angeles to the City of Santa Clarita this summer.

Once the sun sets on Independence Day, the skies over Valencia Town Center will light up with a spectacular firework show starting at approximately 9:15 p.m. As always, we encourage residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals – as ALL FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL IN SANTA CLARITA.

In the most recent episode of our City podcast, Santa Clarita Voices, I took to the skies with the Los Angeles County Fire Department to talk about fire danger in our Valley and revisit some of the sites of the most devastating fires in our community. Let those past wildfires and the recent devastation from the Eaton and Palisades Fire remind you of just how quick flames can spread, claiming homes and lives. Let’s ensure that this Fourth of July is a safe celebration for everyone in our City. For more information and to watch/listen to Santa Clarita Voices, please visit the City’s website at SantaClarita.gov

