Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on 'Santa Clarita Voices'
Monday, Feb 23, 2026

Ken StriplinOne of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.

This is exactly why we launched the Santa Clarita Voices podcast. In each episode, I connect with city leaders, staff members and community partners to talk about the programs and initiatives shaping our community, straight from the people driving these efforts. Whether we’re discussing parks, public safety, infrastructure or community services, the goal is always the same: transparency, storytelling and connection.

Since launching Santa Clarita Voices, we’ve explored a wide range of topics that highlight the depth and variety of city operations. Past episodes have featured conversations with city leaders about major capital improvement projects, recreation opportunities, park improvements and the innovative ways city staff serve residents every single day. Each episode offers a behind-the-scenes perspective that you won’t find anywhere else. Our newest episode may be one of the most unique yet.

In Episode 9 of Santa Clarita Voices, we took the podcast on the road once again, this time to The Barnyard at William S. Hart Park at 24151 Newhall Avenue, . There, I had the opportunity to speak with Rachael Komulainen, the City’s first-ever Animal Care Specialist. Rachael oversees the care and well-being of all the animal residents at Hart Park, from alpacas and pigs to horses, a deer and even bison. Rachael shares her journey to Santa Clarita, what a typical day looks like caring for the animals, how residents can interact with The Barnyard and the special role Hart Park has played for generations of local families. The audience will learn fun facts about the animals, hear memorable stories from The Barnyard and gain a deeper appreciation for the level of care required to maintain this one-of-a-kind park.

This episode is especially meaningful because it occurs during an important moment in the Park’s history. Just last year, ownership of William S. Hart Park officially transferred from Los Angeles county to the city of Santa Clarita, a major milestone that allows us to directly preserve, enhance and steward one of our community’s most treasured and historic spaces.

Santa Clarita Voices continues to be a platform for sharing the stories and experiences that provide a behind-the-scenes look at how our city operates. I invite you to watch or listen to the latest episode, explore past conversations and join us as we continue sharing the stories that make Santa Clarita home. New and previous episodes of Santa Clarita Voices are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program

Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
Monday, Feb 16, 2026
After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County

Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
At our Board meeting this week, I voted "no" on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Explore Contract Class Offerings in Seasons

Jason Gibbs | Explore Contract Class Offerings in Seasons
Thursday, Feb 12, 2026
One of the things that makes Santa Clarita such a special place to live is the variety of opportunities available for residents to stay active, learn something new and connect with one another.
READ MORE...

Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax

Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax
Thursday, Feb 5, 2026
I have heard from hundreds of constituents this week about a bill coming to the Senate, and I wanted to flag it for you as well.
READ MORE...
