header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
| Friday, Sep 9, 2022

Ken Striplin

As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.

Santa Clarita will always be a family-friendly community, focusing on inclusive programming for all ages. This year, Youth Sports is offering a series of Pee Wee classes designed for participants between the ages of three and five. Children will be introduced to sports like basketball, flag football, baseball and soccer. All of the programming will take place at Central Park and the Gymnasium at the Sports Complex. Additionally, our annual volleyball and flag football leagues will begin this fall, offering players between the ages of five and fifteen a chance to learn and develop their skills in an encouraging environment.

To extend programming into our beautiful trails and open spaces, the city is excited to offer a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities for youth in our community. If you have a young rider between the ages of six and nine, come try out the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. These clinics are taught by Trek staff members who will teach riders basic bike fundamentals and proper riding techniques, all while utilizing city-owned Trek bikes and helmets. Another opportunity to be active out in our open space is through the new Youth Outdoor Adventures class. Children will have the ability to learn and develop leadership and communication skills through various staff-led outdoor experiences and activities. Whether it’s hiking, building, crafts or archery, this class will keep your child active!

In August, the city started construction at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center. Over the next six months, the concrete pool decks that currently have cracks and spalling will be replaced, the 50-Meter and Dive Pools will both be re-plastered, along with other enhancements throughout the site. During this time, all aquatics programming has been shifted to the Newhall and Valencia Glen pools. We are still offering lap swim and water exercises, but all classes must be reserved online due to the reduced amount of lanes. Also available to residents are our fall swim lessons, competitive stroke classes and adult/teen learn-to-swim classes. As the weather transitions to be a little cooler, remember that all of our pools are heated and allow for a fun and rejuvenating workout.

For our adult athletes who prefer to exercise on land, we are offering a brand-new soccer league at Central Park. These seven-on-seven matches will allow soccer enthusiasts to participate in a traditional league format throughout the fall season. Also, be sure to check out our popular adult and senior softball leagues.

I encourage all residents to get outside this fall and enjoy the many recreational opportunities the city provides. For more information about any of the programs or to sign-up, please visit the website.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!

Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager

Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Friday, Sep 2, 2022
The rate of teen overdose deaths in our country continues to rise. According to UCLA research, the rate doubled in 2020 and rose another 20% in the first half of 2021. With this frightening trend, the city continues to offer programs for teens and parents to help prevent drug abuse.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | City’s Resident Service Center is Here to Help

Ken Striplin | City’s Resident Service Center is Here to Help
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!

Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2021, the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 was fentanyl overdoses.
READ MORE...

Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
Friday COVID Roundup: 90,015 Total COVID Cases in the SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,228 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 90,015 Total COVID Cases in the SCV
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
Sept. 15: Artist’s Reception for Leire Baztarrica at The MAIN
Artist Leire Baztarrica will exhibit her work at The MAIN Theater in Newhall now through Monday, Sept. 26.
Sept. 15: Artist’s Reception for Leire Baztarrica at The MAIN
COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022
More than 400 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons fall 2022 semester.
COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022
Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist
Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’
Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.
Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
Saving SCVHistory in Council Hands Tuesday
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to weigh in on the fate of SCVHistory.com, the community’s online archive of local history images and documents.
Saving SCVHistory in Council Hands Tuesday
COC Football Continues Community Invites to Cougar Stadium Games
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.
COC Football Continues Community Invites to Cougar Stadium Games
Sept. 27: L.A. County Board of Supervisors to Reopen Board Hearing Room
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced today that the Board Hearing Room at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Sept. 27: L.A. County Board of Supervisors to Reopen Board Hearing Room
No. 5 Canyons Rolls to 44-13 Road Win at Antelope Valley
No. 5 College of the Canyons football started its 2022 campaign in winning fashion, with the Cougars posting a 44-13 road victory at Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 3, behind three first quarter scores and a stout defensive performance that included three interceptions.
No. 5 Canyons Rolls to 44-13 Road Win at Antelope Valley
Sept. 17: Chipotle Fundraiser for American Cancer Society for Childhood Cancer
The American Cancer Society invites you to “Do Good with Chipotle” at a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 17: Chipotle Fundraiser for American Cancer Society for Childhood Cancer
SCV Water Board Appoints Kenneth J. Petersen to Fill Vacant Seat
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors has appointed Kenneth J. Petersen, P.E. to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Petersen, will fill the remaining term, representing Division 3 which will expire on Jan. 1, 2025.
SCV Water Board Appoints Kenneth J. Petersen to Fill Vacant Seat
Oct. 17: SCAA Hosts Annie Hoffman Oil Painting Demonstration
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will present award-winning artist Annie Hoffman at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: SCAA Hosts Annie Hoffman Oil Painting Demonstration
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
City Installs New Traffic System to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
The city of Santa Clarita continues to develop new applications to enhance pedestrian safety and improve traffic circulation.
City Installs New Traffic System to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
Henry Mayo President, CEO Roger Seaver to Retire in 2023
Roger E. Seaver, CEO and president of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, announced that he will retire in 2023.
Henry Mayo President, CEO Roger Seaver to Retire in 2023
Sept. 22: Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Cards for Causes Event
The Women's Council of Realtors SCV Network is hosting a Cards for Causes event on Thursday, Sept. 22 between the hours of 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sept. 22: Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Cards for Causes Event
Interstate 5 Repairs, Traffic Delays Continue in Castaic
In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning Thursday, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles.
Interstate 5 Repairs, Traffic Delays Continue in Castaic
City Partners with County for Animal Care, Control Canvassing Program
The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control to launch a 6-month Animal Care and Control Canvassing Program.
City Partners with County for Animal Care, Control Canvassing Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: