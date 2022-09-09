Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!

As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.

Santa Clarita will always be a family-friendly community, focusing on inclusive programming for all ages. This year, Youth Sports is offering a series of Pee Wee classes designed for participants between the ages of three and five. Children will be introduced to sports like basketball, flag football, baseball and soccer. All of the programming will take place at Central Park and the Gymnasium at the Sports Complex. Additionally, our annual volleyball and flag football leagues will begin this fall, offering players between the ages of five and fifteen a chance to learn and develop their skills in an encouraging environment.

To extend programming into our beautiful trails and open spaces, the city is excited to offer a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities for youth in our community. If you have a young rider between the ages of six and nine, come try out the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. These clinics are taught by Trek staff members who will teach riders basic bike fundamentals and proper riding techniques, all while utilizing city-owned Trek bikes and helmets. Another opportunity to be active out in our open space is through the new Youth Outdoor Adventures class. Children will have the ability to learn and develop leadership and communication skills through various staff-led outdoor experiences and activities. Whether it’s hiking, building, crafts or archery, this class will keep your child active!

In August, the city started construction at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center. Over the next six months, the concrete pool decks that currently have cracks and spalling will be replaced, the 50-Meter and Dive Pools will both be re-plastered, along with other enhancements throughout the site. During this time, all aquatics programming has been shifted to the Newhall and Valencia Glen pools. We are still offering lap swim and water exercises, but all classes must be reserved online due to the reduced amount of lanes. Also available to residents are our fall swim lessons, competitive stroke classes and adult/teen learn-to-swim classes. As the weather transitions to be a little cooler, remember that all of our pools are heated and allow for a fun and rejuvenating workout.

For our adult athletes who prefer to exercise on land, we are offering a brand-new soccer league at Central Park. These seven-on-seven matches will allow soccer enthusiasts to participate in a traditional league format throughout the fall season. Also, be sure to check out our popular adult and senior softball leagues.

I encourage all residents to get outside this fall and enjoy the many recreational opportunities the city provides. For more information about any of the programs or to sign-up, please visit the website.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...