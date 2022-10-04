Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 4
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
Monday, Oct 3, 2022
Monday, Oct 3, 2022
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,133 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
|
The annual Saugus High School Boutique Fantastique will be held Saturday and Sunday Nov. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Saugus High School Gym.
|
Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.
|
Despite near identical shots taken, The Master's University women's soccer team was not able to find the back of the net as Ottawa defeated the Mustangs 2-0 Saturday in Surprise, Ariz.
|
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”
|
You can’t go far in our city without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
|
"Groundworks," a new documentary by Justine Garrett (Critical Studies MFA 2006) and Ian Garrett (Theater MFA 2008), airs on multiple U.S. public television stations this month. In Southern California, the film was broadcast on KCET on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will air on PBS SoCal on Oct. 10-11, coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day.
|
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting community members to attend the 2022 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cougar Stadium.
|
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
|
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13.
|
Calling all Transylvanians! Join the city of Santa Clarita for a screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Centre on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.
|
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
|
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 2,615 new cases countywide.
|
The California Nurses Association, a union with more than 100,000 members in the state, applauds California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign S.B. 1334 into law, guaranteeing enforceable breaks for public-sector and University of California workers who provide or support direct patient care in a hospital, clinic, or public health setting.
|
A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state.
|
On Friday, Oct. 1, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
|
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
|
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.