Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober

You can’t go far in our city without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.

Each year, the city turns October into ARTober – delivering unique and enriching arts events that benefit everyone, from those discovering art for the first time to the career artist preparing for their next gallery opening. I encourage everyone to get their creative juices flowing with the Daily Art Challenge. Each day in ARTober, visit SantaClaritaArts.com to get the daily prompt. Follow the prompt, create something amazing and then post your submission to social media. When you do, be sure to tag the Santa Clarita Arts social media account (ArtsInSCV) and use #SCVARTober2022 in your caption. This is a great way to share your art with others in the community, and the three artists who complete the most prompts in ARTober will receive a special prize.

If you are looking to further your artistic career, register for the Business for Artists Conference, which will take place Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway). Each day will offer a full slate of workshops curated for all creative professionals, from those just starting out in the field to those wanting to hone their marketing and outreach skills.

This is just a small taste of all the artistic opportunities available this ARTober. To learn more about all of the programs and events on the schedule, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...