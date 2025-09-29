Ken Striplin | Guiding the Next Generation with Parenting for Prevention

|
September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
As parents, we want to give our children the tools they need to make healthy, positive choices.
Maddy Traylor scored three goals and Harmony Rohde added a brace to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 6-1 win over the Hope International Royals Saturday, Sept. 27 at Irvine Great Park.
After losing the last three matches and starting the conference season 0-2, The Master's University men's soccer team bounced back with a much-needed 3-1 win over the Hope International Royals on Saturday, Sept. 27. This was a team the Mustangs had not beaten on the soccer field since Oct. 18, 2018.
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Saturday, Sept. 27 in three sets in a home match played at College of the Canyons.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4.
The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce) joined clinicians and staff on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Newhall to highlight the potential harms posed by the recently passed federal budget and how it could impact their clinic and local patients.
The hit Broadway musical "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will open at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting Monday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. to share construction updates and the latest project timeline for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, to be located along Bridgeport Lane, between Bridgeport Park and the Santa Clara River.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to the Harvest Festival Square Dance on Sunday, Oct. 5.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic 2025 will be held Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept.28, 1-5 p.m.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital "Girl Talk" women’s health education series, will address breast health at its next session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus.
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1 – 15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.
Helix Electric Inc. has started work on a $60 million overhaul of power systems at the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant, a facility serving thousands of Santa Clarita Valley residents.
You’re going to need a bigger blanket. It’s "Jaws" night at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The California Air Resources Board has identified its research priorities for the next five years, which will inform science-driven policymaking at a time the federal government is rejecting accepted research on climate and air quality.
Strawberry & Fig's Fall Boutique will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 in the parking lot of Real Life Church.
College of the Canyons in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, America's Job Center of California and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Friday, Oct. 17 at College of the Canyons' West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has responded to community concerns about red light violations by many drivers in the SCV by holding a special one-day targeted enforcement operation.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events Bi-Weekly Emergency Contracts Report to help determine if there is a need to continue the emergency actions, which require immediate cleanup and reconstruction of public property, buildings, facilities and infrastructure.
