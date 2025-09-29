Ken Striplin | Guiding the Next Generation with Parenting for Prevention

As parents, we want to give our children the tools they need to make healthy, positive choices. To help all caregivers accomplish this, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to continue its Parenting for Prevention initiative, a comprehensive program designed to support families in guiding the next generation with confidence, knowledge and care.

Launched in the fall of 2024, Parenting for Prevention was created to raise awareness about substance abuse prevention and provide practical strategies for families to foster open conversations at home.

This year’s campaign includes a bilingual podcast series, in-person parent meetings and a dynamic social media presence to keep families informed and connected. Parents will hear directly from trusted community voices, including local deputies, mental health professionals, educators and youth development experts. Together, they will share insights on timely topics such as peer pressure, mental health, online safety and the latest drug trends affecting youth in our community.

The bilingual podcast series makes it easy for families to learn on the go. Episodes feature experts providing practical advice, prevention strategies and valuable resources parents can use at home. For example, representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will discuss current drug trends and warning signs to watch for, while mental health consultants and school district social workers will share ways to help youth manage stress and build resilience.

Parenting for Prevention also offers in-person parent meetings, providing families with the chance to engage directly with trusted professionals. These gatherings mirror the podcast format but offer the added benefit of a resource fair, where parents can connect with local organizations specializing in mental health and substance abuse prevention services.

One meeting will be held entirely in English and the other in Spanish, ensuring that families feel comfortable asking questions and receiving information in their preferred language. Each session is designed to be intimate and interactive, giving parents the opportunity to speak directly with presenters, ask questions relevant to their own families and leave with practical tools and resources they can use at home.

For parents looking for quick, on-demand information, our Thoughtful Third Thursdays (T3) video series posts monthly on our social media. This series features local professionals discussing topics such as developing techniques to help children confidently say “no” to peer pressure at an early age, strengthening family communication and promoting positive mental health practices.

All program materials can be accessed on the city’s Parenting for Prevention webpage at DFY.SantaClarita.gov/Parents. You can listen to the podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify at @CityofSantaClarita. Additional resources from our parent meetings and featured guests are also available on our social media platforms at @DFYinSCV and, in Spanish, at @CiudadDeSantaClarita.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...