Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita

It’s hard to believe that our city will turn 38-years-old as of Monday, Dec. 15.

When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, it was amidst a housing boom that was transforming the area, and not always for the better. Rampant growth, inadequate infrastructure and tax dollars leaving the area became the battle cry for local home rule. The early cityhood pioneers worked hard over many years to create the area’s first city and we are very glad they did.

There is no doubt that cityhood has transformed Santa Clarita. Locally-generated tax dollars are spent right here in our community and are used to build new parks, trails, roads, bridges, sidewalks, street improvements and transportation amenities. Our focus remains on neighborhood safety, keeping our community clean, bringing in more jobs and improving local traffic.

Santa Clarita’s 38th year is definitely one to celebrate. This year we welcomed our 39th and 40th parks to the city with the grand opening of the Pioneer Oil Refinery Park and the transfer of William S. Hart Park to the city from Los Angeles county. Park enhancements were some of the other milestones of the year. Over at Central Park the new River of Lights is now illuminating the area along the popular exercise staircase and through the plaza. We reopened Old Orchard Park to the community, with new play structures and unique features such as a futsal court and turf sliding mound. There will soon be more opportunities for activity as work is wrapping up at the new Haskell Canyon Bike Park. This new park will span 720 acres with over 15 miles of cross-country, climbing and downhill trails.

These are just a few of the incredible accomplishments we are proud to share as we also celebrate 38 years of cityhood. Here’s looking forward to what the future holds for our great city.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

