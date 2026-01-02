Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
|
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
|
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
|
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
|
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
|
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
|
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
|
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
|
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
|
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
|
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
|
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
|
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
|
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
|
SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
|
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
|
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
|
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.