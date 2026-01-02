Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita

It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.

Here in Santa Clarita, it was a year of milestone projects coming to fruition. We welcomed our city’s 39th and 40th parks with the completion of the Pioneer Oil Refinery Park and the transfer of William S. Hart Park. Residents are now enjoying the River of Lights at Central Park and the newly renovated playground and sports courts at Old Orchard Park. Santa Clarita strengthened its safe-city reputation by equipping our deputies with new technology and welcoming the new Emergency Mobile Command Unit to the city’s vehicle fleet.

As we move into 2026, there are even more exciting projects on the horizon. We will see the completion of The Rink Sports Pavilion, located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This 25,701 square-foot facility will feature a 12,000 square-foot multi-use rink, with roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball overlays. This versatile space features a commercial kitchen, a DJ and seating areas, making it a go-to location for birthday parties. The Rink is anticipated to open to the public in the fall.

Another much-anticipated project that will reach completion this year is the expansion of David March Park. The project will feature upgrades at the existing site, including a brand-new basketball court with sport-court lighting, shade canopies over the playground, a picnic pavilion and an exercise equipment area. The expansion design includes a state-of-the-art baseball field with sport-field lighting. Residents are also looking forward to the second exercise staircase in our city. Featuring 116 steps, the staircase will stretch up the hillside, providing another place for residents to stay active.

There is much to look forward to in 2026, right here in Santa Clarita. Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy new year.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

