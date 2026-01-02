header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
| Friday, Jan 2, 2026

Ken StriplinIt’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.

Here in Santa Clarita, it was a year of milestone projects coming to fruition. We welcomed our city’s 39th and 40th parks with the completion of the Pioneer Oil Refinery Park and the transfer of William S. Hart Park. Residents are now enjoying the River of Lights at Central Park and the newly renovated playground and sports courts at Old Orchard Park. Santa Clarita strengthened its safe-city reputation by equipping our deputies with new technology and welcoming the new Emergency Mobile Command Unit to the city’s vehicle fleet.

As we move into 2026, there are even more exciting projects on the horizon. We will see the completion of The Rink Sports Pavilion, located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This 25,701 square-foot facility will feature a 12,000 square-foot multi-use rink, with roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball overlays. This versatile space features a commercial kitchen, a DJ and seating areas, making it a go-to location for birthday parties. The Rink is anticipated to open to the public in the fall.

Another much-anticipated project that will reach completion this year is the expansion of David March Park. The project will feature upgrades at the existing site, including a brand-new basketball court with sport-court lighting, shade canopies over the playground, a picnic pavilion and an exercise equipment area. The expansion design includes a state-of-the-art baseball field with sport-field lighting. Residents are also looking forward to the second exercise staircase in our city. Featuring 116 steps, the staircase will stretch up the hillside, providing another place for residents to stay active.

There is much to look forward to in 2026, right here in Santa Clarita. Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy new year.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities

Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
READ MORE...

Happy New Year and Becoming Father Time

Happy New Year and Becoming Father Time
Monday, Dec 29, 2025
The end of the year points out that time speeds up as you get older, or get bored, or think too much.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | 2025 Year in Review

Kathryn Barger | 2025 Year in Review
Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
At this time last year, we had no idea what changes and challenges 2025 would have in store. What I did know, and what this year reaffirmed, is that whatever 2025 brought our way, we’d get through it together.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
There's no better way to celebrate the season than with toys, treats, and rollercoasters. My annual Foster Youth Holiday Party is one of the most special traditions we do each year
READ MORE...

Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays

Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays
Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025
I'm overjoyed to share that as of this week, several Altadena residents have moved back into their newly-rebuilt homes in time for the holidays.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 6.
Jan. 6: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
In a tight game that saw six ties and six lead changes, The Master's University men's basketball team lost to the Florida Memorial Lions 75-70 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Taken Down by Lions
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Water has received the prestigious Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its FY 2025/26 and FY 2026/27 Biennial Budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
SCV Water Honored with Fifth Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a reminder that free sandbags are available from Los Angeles County Fire Stations in the SCV.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Storm Safety Reminders
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather warning for the Santa Clarita Valley.
More Rain to Arrive in SCV, Agua Dulce Canyon Road Reopens
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
A sign taped to the door of the Saugus Cafe on Railroad Avenue in Saugus informed guests that the historic, 139-year-old restaurant would cease operations on Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan. 4: Saugus Cafe to Close, Oldest Restaurant in Los Angeles County
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: The Fifth Annual Business for Artists Conference is seeking speakers ready to share real-world tools, strategies and insights for building sustainable and creative careers.
Creative Entrepreneurs Sought as Speakers for Business for Artists Event
SCVNews.com