Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park

Have You Been to Central Park Recently?

“Great art picks up where nature ends.” – Marc Chagall

Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park. Including new multipurpose fields, an additional basketball court, enhancements to the dog park and more, Central Park continues to grow and develop, giving the community additional options to stay active and to enjoy our high-quality facilities.

The new community favorite, the 172-step exercise staircase, has already welcomed thousands of residents to get their hearts racing, challenging them to complete sets or merely enjoy the stunning view of the park from the top. Just across the new multipurpose fields is the additional basketball court and restroom building. Listening to the wants and needs of the community, the City worked hard to create amenities and upgrades that directly enhance our residents’ time at the park.

The newly opened portion of the park also includes a parking lot with 268 additional stalls, with ADA and EV charging spaces available. This will not only help current congestion but allow for optimized parking during events like Concerts in the Park or large-scale sporting events.

To complement all of the new amenities at the park, we are currently working to add two new permanent art pieces to the buildout area. Wanting to showcase the historic partnership with SCV Water, which leases the land Central Park is located on to the City, both art pieces will tie in the importance of water in our local environment.

The first piece is titled, When a Cloud Meets a Cloud, by artist Sujin Lim. This installation will feature three white cloud sculptures located in the center of the plaza. This will act as a centerpiece, inviting residents to reflect and learn more about water here in Santa Clarita and to appreciate the beauty in our parks.

The second art piece is called the River of Lights and is currently under consideration by the City Council. This piece would consist of hundreds of LED lights embedded within the path along the plaza, and lead to the base of the 172-step exercise staircase. The lights would be installed on mounted poles and placed along the staircase to the top of the hill. These lights are capable of varying colors and levels of brightness, which would help create visual effects such as flowing water or a “river of lights.”

During the next few months, the City Council will make a final decision regarding the River of Lights, and future planning, construction and eventual installation of the first art piece will take place in the plaza. We are excited for residents to explore the new park area, and look forward to when we can officially showcase these amazing art pieces to our community.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov>.

