Ken Striplin | Holding the Line in Uncertain Times

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, May 2, 2025
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The board will also conduct a public budget meeting on Wednesday, May 7, also at 9:30 a.m. in the same location.
|
Eclipse Theatre L.A. will present its latest production, "The Show Must Go On!", an original comedy by Nancy Lantis, at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Newhall) Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.
|
College of the Canyons swim and dive head coach Sean Kakumu has announced his departure from the program following a run of 12 seasons on the deck for the Cougars.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Angel Art,” by Krishna Thangavelu, is on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Monday, July 21.
|
Alexander Weatherman, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the President's Volunteer Service Award Lifetime Achievement Award.
|
College of the Canyons track had an historic run at the Western State Conference Championships at Moorpark College on Friday, April 25 with the Cougars combining to bring home six individual conference titles and seeing a combined 21 student-athletes qualify to compete at the upcoming 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims.
|
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its latest production, "Jeeves in Bloom," running May 10-25 at The Olive Branch at the Valencia Town Center.
|
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 12th consecutive season after earning the No. 14 seed in the 2025 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs.
|
A Santa Clarita man has agreed to plead guilty to hacking the personal computer of an employee of The Walt Disney Company last year, obtaining login information and using that information to illegally download confidential data from the Burbank-based mass media and entertainment conglomerate via the employee’s Slack online communications account.
|
As our city organization nears the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2025/26 budget, we remain focused on fiscal responsibility, long-term stability and protecting residents’ quality of life.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s hometown-favorite Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return to Central Park for its 35th summer of live music.
|
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
|
Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
|
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 community health grant from Kaiser Permanente that will be used towards enhancing academic performance among local youth through learning activities, targeted tutoring and homework assistance.
|
he Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health has announced that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits have been issued since the programs launch in November 2024.
|
The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
|
This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has long been a community that provides joy and comfort for our residents. That includes ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, connect and reach their full potential.
|
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host "Books & Hikes," a monthly interactive book club, 9-11 a.m., Sunday May 18.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a public meeting Thursday, May 8, at 5 p.m.
|
As Memorial Day approaches, nothing makes me prouder than to see the Hometown Heroes banners begin to pop up along our city streets.
|
Mental Health Hook Up will host "Stop the Stigma," a community event dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball team got 20 kills from the AVCA NAIA Player of the Year Braden Van Groningen to defeat the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs in the Tuesday, April 29 opening match of the 2025 NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.