Ken Striplin | Holding the Line in Uncertain Times

As our city organization nears the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2025/26 budget, we remain focused on fiscal responsibility, long-term stability and protecting residents’ quality of life.

Despite economic uncertainty driven by inflation, changing consumer trends and global instability, Santa Clarita continues to rely on the conservative financial principles that have guided the city since incorporation in 1987.

This proven approach has helped the city weather past economic downturns and maintain a strong financial position. Santa Clarita continues to uphold a AAA credit rating from S&P Global Ratings and sustain a healthy 20-percent emergency reserve.

Every program and project in the upcoming budget is being carefully evaluated to ensure core services are protected, including public safety and infrastructure maintenance, while aligning with the goals of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, which is now in the home stretch.

The city is advancing several exciting projects that will enhance the quality of life for our residents, including the Rink Sports Pavilion at the George A. Caravalho Sports Complex and the transfer of William S. Hart Park from Los Angeles County.

Upgrades are also underway at David March Park and Old Orchard Park, along with the debut of the River of Lights experience at Central Park.

Looking ahead, the next few years will bring even more enhancements to our community. This includes the construction of new roads, the addition of several new parks—such as a state-of-the-art bike park in Haskell Canyon and the launch of city programs designed to meet the evolving needs of our residents. Through it all, our organization remains committed to delivering exceptional service.

For more information on the city’s budget process and upcoming meeting, visit SantaClarita.gov.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

