Ken Striplin | Join Us for the 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” – Dr. Seuss

The heartbeat of a healthy community lies not just in its people but in how it cares for the natural spaces that surround it.

Here in Santa Clarita, we are fortunate to have one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California running through our city. The Santa Clara River is not only a vital wildlife corridor, but also plays a critical role in replenishing our local groundwater supply. For the past three decades, Santa Clarita residents have joined together to preserve this natural treasure through a special event that embodies the true spirit of community and conservation.

I’m proud to once again invite you to join us for the 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo happening on Saturday, Sept. 20, beginning at 8 a.m. This year’s cleanup will focus on the riverbed area along Wiley Canyon Road, near the Via Princessa Bridge and east of Orchard Village Road. Whether you’re a first-time volunteer or a seasoned participant, this event is a meaningful opportunity to give back to the environment in a hands-on, impactful way.

Last year alone, 1,189 volunteers came out to help and collectively removed 12,555 pounds of trash and debris from the riverbed. That impressive effort brought the event’s cumulative total to nearly half a million pounds of waste removed, 499,651 pounds, to be exact. These numbers are a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose.

Of course, safety is a top priority. All participating volunteers are required to wear closed-toe shoes and attire suitable for walking through uneven terrain. We also encourage everyone to wear sunscreen, bring a reusable water bottle and wear a hat. In addition to the riverbed cleanup, the Environmental Expo is an exciting part of the morning featuring interactive booths and displays from local community groups, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. It’s a great chance to learn more about sustainability, water conservation, recycling and the various ways we can make eco-conscious choices in our everyday lives.

To participate, pre-registration is required by Thursday, Sept. 19. Just visit GreenSantaClarita.com/Events to reserve your spot. All registered volunteers will receive important event details, including a special bonus: a free Santa Clarita Transit day pass for the day of the event, Saturday, Sept. 20. Leave your car at home and ride with ease. Be sure to check your registration confirmation email for your promo code and instructions.

If you have any questions about the event or would like more information on water quality and conservation, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com. Let’s come together to make this 30th River Rally the most impactful one yet. I look forward to seeing you out there on Sept. 20, gloves on, sleeves rolled up and ready to make a difference.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...