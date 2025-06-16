header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
| Monday, Jun 16, 2025

Ken StriplinAs a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.

Earlier this year, we witnessed the devastating impact of the Palisades and Eaton Fires in Los Angeles, as well as the Hughes Fire in Castaic, serving as powerful reminders of the need for vigilance and preparation during the most fire-prone months.

In partnership with Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city will host our annual Summer Fire Safety Press Conference on Friday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Towsley Canyon Trailhead. Residents are invited to attend and listen to local leaders, fire officials and public safety experts who will share critical information on how residents can help prevent fires and what to do if they see fireworks in their neighborhood.

Bring the kids and experience fire safety training like never before. In addition to wildfire safety prevention tips, families can watch a live helicopter water drop and climb aboard real firefighting vehicles and heavy machinery from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. You’ll also get an up-close look at emergency vehicles from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as well as vehicles from the city’s fleet and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority. Just like last year’s event, attendees will have the chance to meet and pet a variety of goats and sheep. While the goats at the event aren’t specifically used for brush clearance, goats continue to play an important role in vegetation management across Southern California.

Though fire prevention remains a top priority, the event also aims to raise awareness about another serious summer danger, illegal fireworks. Each year, fireworks are responsible for thousands of fires, injuries and even deaths. Despite what the packaging may say, all fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Clarita, including those labeled “Safe and Sane.” It’s important to remember that fireworks don’t just impact the person lighting them, they can be deeply distressing to our local Veterans, pets and neighbors. In fact, July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters nationwide due to pets running away in fear. This summer, consider your community and celebrate responsibly.

Residents looking for a safe and legal way to celebrate Independence Day are encouraged to attend the city’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, taking place at Valencia Town Center at 9:15 p.m. This professionally operated show offers a safe, exciting and fun way to enjoy the holiday without the risk.

To learn more about Santa Clarita’s fireworks regulations and upcoming events, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Fireworks.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks

Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Staying Safe in the Water

Jason Gibbs | Staying Safe in the Water
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Nothing says summer like spending the day at the pool, going to the beach or cooling off at the lake with friends and family.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Stay Heads Up this Summer!

Ken Striplin | Stay Heads Up this Summer!
Tuesday, Jun 3, 2025
With summer quickly approaching, kids will soon be out of school and more residents are heading outside to enjoy everything Santa Clarita has to offer, from paseos and parks to community events and local shopping. As activity picks up across the city, it is a good time to remember that safety starts with being a Heads Up driver!
READ MORE...

Mayor Bill Miranda | Dance Into Summer at SENSES Block Party

Mayor Bill Miranda | Dance Into Summer at SENSES Block Party
Monday, Jun 2, 2025
As summer approaches, you are invited to enjoy the warm weather and great energy at the SENSES Block Party on Main Street. This stimulating event series is held every third Thursday of the month, continuing through September.
READ MORE...

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
Thursday, May 22, 2025
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots

Ken Striplin | Silent Stars Shine Again: Honoring Santa Clarita’s Cinematic Roots
Monday, May 19, 2025
Santa Clarita’s long-standing connection to the film industry takes center stage once again as the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival returns on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation.
July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band on Saturday, June 28 at 5 p.m. for its "Stars and Stripes" concert.
June 28: SCV Concert Band ‘Stars and Stripes’ Concert
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will open at 16400 Village Way in Santa Clarita on June 18.
Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
California Credit Union announced Monday the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7.
California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is seeking volunteers for its Santa Clarita store this summer.
Volunteers Needed for American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.
June 17: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline Extended
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the sixth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members in the community.
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.
Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
Green Santa Clarita notes that, to help prevent ant pesticide pollution in Santa Clarita waterways, the first thing to do is to prevent ants from coming into our home or business in the first place.
Please Keep Ant Spray out of Waterways
LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
LA County Ocean Water Use Warning for June 16
June 16-21: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 16 to Saturday, June 21.
June 16-21: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
June 18: Hart Board to Recognize West Ranch Baseball
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, June 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
June 18: Hart Board to Recognize West Ranch Baseball
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
July 27: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Abstracted’ Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Abstracted," art show which will open Aug 15 thru Sept. 21 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
July 27: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Abstracted’ Exhibit
‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Walk with Me,” a solo photography exhibition by artist Nima Kharrazi, on view at the Valencia Library Branch through Wednesday, July 30.
‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30
June 16-20: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
Caltrans has announced that overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic starting Monday, June 16 for pavement rehabilitation.
June 16-20: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
June 15, 28: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space to feed our local pollinators and wildlife.
June 15, 28: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
TMU Sixth in Learfield Cup Final Standings
The Master's University athletics has finished sixth in the final standings for the Learfield Directors' Cup, which is presented annually by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today.
TMU Sixth in Learfield Cup Final Standings
June 15: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration is Sunday, June 15.
June 15: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline
June 18: ‘Mario Kart Racing’ at Valencia Library
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 4-5 p.m.. Wednesday, June 18 for "Mario Kart Racing," mini golf and more game-inspired activities.
June 18: ‘Mario Kart Racing’ at Valencia Library
July 4: Independence Day Classic
Join Santa Clarita's oldest and largest running event, the 41st annual Independence Day Classic, Friday July 4, from 7-10 a.m. at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
July 4: Independence Day Classic
Jason Gibbs | Staying Safe in the Water
Nothing says summer like spending the day at the pool, going to the beach or cooling off at the lake with friends and family.
Jason Gibbs | Staying Safe in the Water
SCVNews.com