Ken Striplin | Keeping Our Community Safe from Wildfires, Fireworks

As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I know that summer brings more than just high temperatures, it also marks a peak season for wildfire danger.

Earlier this year, we witnessed the devastating impact of the Palisades and Eaton Fires in Los Angeles, as well as the Hughes Fire in Castaic, serving as powerful reminders of the need for vigilance and preparation during the most fire-prone months.

In partnership with Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city will host our annual Summer Fire Safety Press Conference on Friday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Towsley Canyon Trailhead. Residents are invited to attend and listen to local leaders, fire officials and public safety experts who will share critical information on how residents can help prevent fires and what to do if they see fireworks in their neighborhood.

Bring the kids and experience fire safety training like never before. In addition to wildfire safety prevention tips, families can watch a live helicopter water drop and climb aboard real firefighting vehicles and heavy machinery from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. You’ll also get an up-close look at emergency vehicles from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as well as vehicles from the city’s fleet and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority. Just like last year’s event, attendees will have the chance to meet and pet a variety of goats and sheep. While the goats at the event aren’t specifically used for brush clearance, goats continue to play an important role in vegetation management across Southern California.

Though fire prevention remains a top priority, the event also aims to raise awareness about another serious summer danger, illegal fireworks. Each year, fireworks are responsible for thousands of fires, injuries and even deaths. Despite what the packaging may say, all fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Clarita, including those labeled “Safe and Sane.” It’s important to remember that fireworks don’t just impact the person lighting them, they can be deeply distressing to our local Veterans, pets and neighbors. In fact, July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters nationwide due to pets running away in fear. This summer, consider your community and celebrate responsibly.

Residents looking for a safe and legal way to celebrate Independence Day are encouraged to attend the city’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, taking place at Valencia Town Center at 9:15 p.m. This professionally operated show offers a safe, exciting and fun way to enjoy the holiday without the risk.

To learn more about Santa Clarita’s fireworks regulations and upcoming events, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Fireworks.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

