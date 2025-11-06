header image

1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
| Thursday, Nov 6, 2025

Ken StriplinEach year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer. On Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., residents are invited to join the Santa Clarita City Council for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak. This event marks the official start of the holiday season in Santa Clarita and brings our community together for an evening of celebration.

The highlight of the event takes place at 5:30 p.m., when our City Council leads the countdown to light the Christmas tree in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch. One of the memorable moments of the night will be when the entire stretch of Main Street illuminates with tens-of-thousands of decorative lights strung across the blocks and throughout the trees. With festive displays and countless opportunities for family photos, the event creates a welcoming environment where residents can gather and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy live performances by local schools, choirs and community groups, as well as interactive activities for all ages. Children can create holiday crafts, write letters to Santa or visit the Polar Playground. Don’t forget to also try your luck at festive games in our Candy Cane Carnival area. To ensure everyone can enjoy the event, the Include Everyone Project will once again host a sensory-friendly “Chill Zone,” providing a calm and inclusive space for individuals who may benefit from a quieter environment.

This year’s celebration will also feature the Pumpkin King Pub, our newest addition. Similar to our SENSES block parties, this on-street bar will serve festive beverages from Eighth and Rail, accompanied by live dueling piano performances. There will also be a variety of food trucks onsite to grab a bite to eat and have drinks with friends and family.

Light Up Main Street also underscores the importance of supporting local businesses. With thousands of residents and visitors exploring Old Town Newhall during the event, restaurants, boutiques and artisans at the Maker’s Marketplace all benefit from increased activity. Shopping locally not only supports our small business owners but also strengthens the local economy throughout the holiday season. Along Market Street, attendees will also get to connect with 10 different local nonprofits who provide a variety of resources to our community.

Since its debut in 2013, Light Up Main Street has become one of Santa Clarita’s most popular and meaningful traditions. It reflects our city’s commitment to creating experiences that bring individuals together and build community pride. I encourage residents to join us for this year’s celebration and take part in the countdown as Old Town Newhall lights up this season.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street

Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
READ MORE...

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
