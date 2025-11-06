Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street

|
|
|
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
|
|
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.
|
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
|
ARTree and Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will host a student art show, Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9 at the SCAA Gallery.
|
High school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area, with dreams of changing the world, can now apply for a $50,000 scholarship through the Edison Scholars program
|
College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
|
NewHydrogen, Inc., the developer of ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, has announced that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.
|
Celebrate creativity, culture and remembrance in honor of Día de los Muertos with a bilingual calavera magnet craft program, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Valencia Library.
|
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
|
College of the Canyons men's basketball stacked wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to win the 17th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' tip-off event at Lee Smelser Court Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
|
College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.
|
No. 10 College of the Canyons women's soccer halted its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over West. L.A. College on Halloween.
|
|
The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.
|
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
|
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
|
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
|
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay alert after confirming 61 rabid bats so far in 2025, the second-highest total ever recorded in LA County.
|
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
|
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
|
The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.
