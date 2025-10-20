header image

October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Ken Striplin | Library Express: Bringing Books, Technology, Imagination to Your Neighborhood
| Monday, Oct 20, 2025

Ken StriplinThe Santa Clarita Public Library has hit the road, literally, with the Library Express, a mobile extension of the Libraries designed to bring books, technology and learning opportunities directly to residents across the city. This “library without walls” is a repurposed Go! Santa Clarita bus that has been transformed into a fully functional library on wheels, ensuring no matter where you live, you have access to the resources that spark curiosity and creativity.

When you experience the Library Express, you’ll find everything you’d expect from your favorite Santa Clarita Library Branch, plus more. Shelves are stocked with popular books and materials for checkout, laptops are available for use and free Wi-Fi is provided through a mobile hotspot. The vehicle is also equipped with robotics kits, allowing youth to enjoy hands-on coding activities guided by our city Librarians. Residents can even access passport services on the go during several passport service events occurring throughout the year. On the outside, the vehicle features colorful artwork that truly depicts the city’s open spaces and rolling hills that surround Santa Clarita.

The Library Express isn’t just about lending books, it’s about creating experiences. Librarians lead computer training classes, host pop-up storytimes and organize interactive programs at every stop. The large exterior monitor can display technology demos and program information, while Sammy Clarita, featured on the back of the vehicle, invites families to catch the Library Express at its next location. Every stop is designed to offer something new for everyone. Children can learn to program robots, while parents can browse books, use laptops or learn about the numerous Santa Clarita Public Library programs. These activities encourage problem-solving, critical thinking and digital literacy, all key skills for success in today’s world.

Coming up soon, residents will be able to experience the Library Express at the city’s culmination of Pet Adoption Week on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon, at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. In addition to browsing books and signing up for Library cards, attendees can take part in special arts and crafts activities, including making personalized bandanas for dogs waiting to find their new homes.

The Library Express is on a mission to ensure that learning is never out of reach. Whether you’re looking for a good book, a chance to explore technology or an engaging activity for the kids, it’s ready to roll into your neighborhood. By bringing these services beyond Library walls, the Library Express is helping create a more connected and informed community.

Families can request a visit for their neighborhood park or community event by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Library-Express.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Monday, Oct 20, 2025
The Santa Clarita Public Library has hit the road, literally, with the Library Express, a mobile extension of the Libraries designed to bring books, technology and learning opportunities directly to residents across the city.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration

Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County

Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025

Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible. 
Patsy Ayala | Bringing Art to Life Across Santa Clarita

Patsy Ayala | Bringing Art to Life Across Santa Clarita
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
What I love most about Santa Clarita is how our city embraces creativity and invites art into every aspect of community life.
Ken Striplin | State of the City

Ken Striplin | State of the City
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
Santa Clarita has a lot to be proud of. Over the last year, our city has delivered meaningful programs, projects, events and initiatives that enhance daily life for residents.
