1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Ken Striplin | Make It Date Night at The MAIN
| Tuesday, Sep 26, 2023

Ken StriplinOld Town Newhall has quickly become a one-stop shop for the arts, entertainment, retail and dining. As you enter Main Street, you are greeted with a modern, bustling street, filled with an abundance of dining choices that will create the beginning of a memorable evening. Whether you are grabbing refreshing cocktails or a glass of wine at one of the contemporary bars or tasting rooms, looking for authentic cuisine among one of the many prime restaurants or searching for the perfect beer garden and games for the start of a fun evening, there is one spot that will officially make it date night–The MAIN theatre.

The MAIN (24266 Main St.), thrives in the very center of Main Street, presenting a variety of entertaining evenings throughout each month. No matter where you start or end your night, The MAIN resides in ideal proximity to wherever you choose to eat or drink. With a packed calendar full of live entertainment, date night has never been easier to plan.

If you are looking to laugh, Punchlines at The MAIN occurs monthly with an ever-changing show that features local and nationally touring comics. Competing with this recurring show is The Society Improv Night. This show is never the same twice, since the entire event is completely spontaneous, improvised and created using the audience’s suggestions. Fan-favorite, Theatre in a Week, is making its anticipated return this year. This sought-after, one-act comedy written by Barry Agin highlights outrageous scenarios with different casts, directors and storylines. This show is recognized for being prepared in just one week and promises to keep your date night interesting.

A fun and free favorite at The MAIN is the 10 by 10 Variety Night. On the first Thursday of the month, enjoy a show that’s never the same twice, with ten featured entertainers taking the stage for a ten-minute performance of their choosing. Expect to see an assortment of storytelling, magic, comedy, improv, music and more. Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed is also a compelling act that showcases master storytellers who will have you on the edge of your seat. Brody invites not only hosts and headliners, but also invites comics, performers and musicians to join him onstage for an extraordinary evening of curated story and song.

The MAIN theatre has always been a favorite attraction right here, in the heart of Old Town Newhall. Accompanied by an array of prime spots to eat and drink, it has created the ideal combination for a perfect night to experience something new each week.

To learn more about what The MAIN has to offer, including showtimes and different date night options, visit AtTheMain.org.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
SANTA BARBARA — College of the Canyons evened up its season with a 24-14 road win at Santa Barbara City College, getting back to .500 by downing a ranked opponent for the second time in as many weeks.
Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
The Master's University cross country teams enjoyed a record-setting morning at the TMU XC Invitational Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has signed legislation strengthening protections and supports for LGBTQ+ Californians, including measures to better support vulnerable youth.
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Public television station KCET selected three California State University, Northridge student films, all directed by women of color, to take part in its Fine Cut Film Festival.
CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Sept. 27: COC Board, Hart District Joint Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a special joint meeting with the William S. Hart Union High School District Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: COC Board, Hart District Joint Meeting
Schiavo Announces Small Business Town Hall Series Launch
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses.
Schiavo Announces Small Business Town Hall Series Launch
Three Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 1.
Three Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
