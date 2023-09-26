Ken Striplin | Make It Date Night at The MAIN

|
|
|
September 26
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
|
|
|
Join the Los Angeles county Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health for town halls throughout LA CoLos Angeles County to provide feedback on a potential new law that will allow residents to legally operate a minature restaurant in their home kitchen, or a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation, also known as MEHKOs.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued a statement to share her perspective on the Los Angeles Superior Court’s new bail policy that will be effective Oct. 1.
|
Old Town Newhall has quickly become a one-stop shop for the arts, entertainment, retail and dining. As you enter Main Street, you are greeted with a modern, bustling street, filled with an abundance of dining choices that will create the beginning of a memorable evening.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing of Assembly Bill 1078 , which bans “book bans” in schools, prohibits censorship of instructional materials and strengthens California law requiring schools to provide all students access to textbooks that teach about California’s diverse communities.
|
Death and Taxes Swing Band will make its debut appearance in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Club 507 Newhall. The Death and Taxes Swing Band is unavoidably swingin'. You've heard all the usual swing bands, time to check out something a little different. Featuring extra danceable arrangements, sultry vocals and a whole lot of rhythm.
|
The Northpark Village Square is hosting a Harvest Festival in the center on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|
Theatre in a Week presented by Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre will present more original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin. The one-acts will feature mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks, resulting in madcap merriment and touching moments. Each one-act has a different cast, different director and different hilarious storyline prepared in only one week.
|
The Maker’s Marketplace at "Light Up Main Street" to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 is a curated shopping experience at the city of Santa Clarita’s largest holiday event, featuring 20 artisans who specialize in making one-of-a-kind, handmade items.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host the annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had 15 schools among the 781 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has notified residents and commuters the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The project will require the full closure in both directions of Dickason Drive in Valencia, from from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday mornings. Anticpated completion is expected in February 2024.
|
It has been a busy and triumphant spring and summer for landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. A number of awards have been captured by CEO Chris Angelo and his $36 million company, which has corporate offices in Santa Clarita.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo aka “Mojo.”
|
Living in an era where information is easily accessible at the tips of your fingers, one of our goals at the city is to improve our digital presence so that residents can easily find what they are looking for. Whether you are searching for Seasons classes, the latest city news or how to report a pothole in your neighborhood, you should be able to access this all and more online in mere minutes.
|
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
|
SANTA BARBARA — College of the Canyons evened up its season with a 24-14 road win at Santa Barbara City College, getting back to .500 by downing a ranked opponent for the second time in as many weeks.
|
The Master's University cross country teams enjoyed a record-setting morning at the TMU XC Invitational Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
|
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
|
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has signed legislation strengthening protections and supports for LGBTQ+ Californians, including measures to better support vulnerable youth.
|
Public television station KCET selected three California State University, Northridge student films, all directed by women of color, to take part in its Fine Cut Film Festival.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a special joint meeting with the William S. Hart Union High School District Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 1.
