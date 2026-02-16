Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program

After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.

We have seen more rain, greener landscapes and stable water supplies; however, in a region with regular dry cycles, one thing remains true, how we manage water greatly impacts tomorrow.

Water is one of Santa Clarita’s most valuable resources, and protecting it has always been about more than responding to drought conditions. It’s about stewardship, sustainability and making smart choices that will support our community for generations to come. That philosophy is why the city of Santa Clarita is once again offering its Rain Barrel Purchase Program, giving residents a simple, affordable way to conserve water and make the most of every rainfall.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Santa Clarita residents will have the opportunity to pick up pre-ordered rain barrels at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. The program is open exclusively to city residents, who may purchase up to two rain barrels at the reduced rate of $45 each, while supplies last. This reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to helping households adopt water-saving practices that are both simple and impactful. Beyond the barrels themselves, education remains a key part of this program. On the morning of the pick-up event, the city’s contractor, Rain Barrels Intl., will host an informational class, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Newhall Community Center. In addition to the city’s Rain Barrel Purchase Program, SCV Water offers a rain barrel rebate program. To see if you qualify for the rebate, visit yourSCVWater.com/Rebates.

Rain barrels provide an easy way to capture and reuse rainwater that would otherwise flow into storm drains. By collecting rainwater from rooftops, residents can use this natural resource for landscape irrigation, gardening and other outdoor needs. This reduces demand on our water supply and helps lessen stormwater runoff, protecting local waterways and improving overall water quality. Each rain barrel offered through the program has a 50-gallon capacity and is constructed from durable, food-grade plastic. The barrels are equipped with a solid brass spigot for easy hose attachment and a four-inch mesh screen to prevent debris and insects from entering.

Programs like the Rain Barrel Purchase Program are just one example of how Santa Clarita continues to lead with forward-thinking environmental initiatives. Whether through water conservation, stormwater management or broader sustainability efforts, the city remains focused on solutions that protect our natural resources while enhancing the quality of life for residents.

To preorder a rain barrel or learn more about the Rain Barrel Purchase Program, please visit City.sc/RainBarrel. For additional information on the city’s environmental initiatives, you can go to GreenSantaClarita.com.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

