Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program

February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Senior Alli VanKooten had 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in her final regular season game in The MacArthur Center as TMU women's basketball topped ACU 77-48 on Saturday, Feb. 14.
After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.
The baseball Cougars clubbed six home runs to produce a season-high run total as College of the Canyons defeated Allan Hancock College 16-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
No. 18 College of the Canyons softball bounced back in the second game of its home doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 10, defeating Santa Barbara City College 4-3 to salvage a split.
<strong>2000</strong> - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2119at.jpg" alt="Rancho Camulos" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
The Master's University swimming teams competed at the PCSC Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
The last Foothill League boys soccer team remaining in the playoffs went down last Friday, but the two girls teams winning in Round 1 continued winning in Round 2, so soccer lives on in the SCV. If they will just tell us where those teams will be playing in the Quarter Finals, we can get out there and make some noise.
The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie"> </a>
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
At our Board meeting this week, I voted "no" on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Human Battleship," event Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.
Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory. None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
