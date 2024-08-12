Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely

Navigating School Traffic Safely

As the new school year approaches, the streets around our schools will once again be bustling with activity. With over 50 elementary, junior high and high schools in our community, tens of thousands of students are dropped off and picked up in the surrounding neighborhoods every day. Ensuring the safety of these students is a shared responsibility among parents, guardians and drivers. As a father of four who has spent countless hours taking my children to and from school and practices, I urge our Santa Clarita residents to drive safely to keep our children out of harm’s way.

Whether you are a resident driving past a school, or a parent or guardian dropping off your child, it is essential to always follow school rules and traffic laws. Obeying speed limits in school zones is critical, especially during school hours when children are most likely to be present. In California, drivers cannot exceed 25 mph when driving within 500 to 1,000 feet of a school while children are outside or crossing the street. These limits are strictly enforced to protect our children, so always slow down and stay alert.

Double parking is also a common issue that not only obstructs traffic but also creates dangerous situations for students who may need to cross between cars. Always find a legal parking spot and avoid double parking at all costs. Additionally, please respect our neighbors who live around schools. When parking, avoid blocking driveways and access to their homes. Yielding to pedestrians is another fundamental rule. Our team of crossing guards that are stationed throughout the City play a vital role in helping children cross the streets safely. It is always important to respect their signals and instructions at all times.

When it comes to drop-off and pick-up practices, using designated areas is key. Each of our schools have specific zones for dropping off and picking up students, which help manage traffic flow and ensure that students are entering and exiting cars in safe locations. Be sure to know your schools designated areas at the beginning of the school year, and share that information with other parents and guardians. By staying in your car while in the drop-off or pick-up lane, you can help keep the line moving efficiently and prevent unnecessary congestion and confusion. Remember to communicate with your child at the beginning of the year to make sure they know where to meet you and understand the importance of staying on the sidewalk and away from traffic while waiting.

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to partner with our local Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to provide an extra level of protection to our students. During drop-off and pickup times, dedicated deputies work with our crossing guards, parking enforcement officers and school administrators to create safe pathways for students to get to their parents’ cars, buses or to walk or ride their bikes.

By following these guidelines and working together, we can ensure a safe and smooth start to the school year for everyone. Let’s all do our part to keep our children safe as they embark on another exciting year of learning and growth.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...