Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Sep 22, 2025

Ken StriplinPublic safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita. As our community grows, strong communication with local law enforcement is essential. Now, with the launch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s new Virtual Deputy service, residents have an innovative way to connect with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Virtual Deputy makes it easy to schedule secure, virtual meetings with a deputy to report certain non-emergency incidents or ask law enforcement-related questions. This online service, available through LASD.org/Santa-Clarita-Valley, is designed for situations that do not require an immediate response. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1. Getting started is simple, visit the website, answer a few quick questions about your situation and, if your request qualifies, submit your contact information. Then, check your email, including the spam folder, for a secure meeting link and select the appointment time that works best for you. In just a few steps, you can connect with a deputy from home or work, while ensuring deputies remain available for urgent calls in the community.

I am proud that Santa Clarita consistently ranks among the safest cities in California and the nation, a distinction earned not by chance, but through the hard work and dedication of the deputies who protect our community and our vigilant residents. According to RealPha California, Santa Clarita was recently recognized as the fifth safest city in the state.

Virtual Deputy complements other city safety efforts, including our Lock It or Lose It campaign. I encourage residents to try a “free sample” of LioLi by simply practicing proactive steps to secure their homes and vehicles, locking doors, hiding valuables and parking in well-lit areas, which can dramatically reduce theft. The message is clear: small actions lead to safer neighborhoods. And here in Santa Clarita, we’ve seen that when residents engage in prevention, everyone benefits.

The city continues to engage in neighborhood outreach and community education, strengthening the partnership between residents and law enforcement. Programs such as Coffee with a Cop and the frequent use of the city’s social media to share safety resources, create opportunities for direct dialogue, ensuring concerns are addressed quickly and effectively.

I encourage residents to explore this new tool and learn more about when and how to use it by visiting LASD.org/Santa-Clarita-Valley. To learn more about the city’s Lock it Or Lose It Program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/LockitOrLoseIt.

By using these tools, our community can continue to safeguard one another, keep deputies focused on emergencies and maintain Santa Clarita’s reputation as one the safest cities to live, work and play.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachap beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
College of the Canyons women's volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
College of the Canyons football began league play with a resounding 20-14 win over No. 18 Pasadena City College on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Cougar Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak to get its season back on track.
Canyons Breaks Through 20-14 Over No. 18 Pasadena City
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 27.
Sept. 22-27: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education.
Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355 and Coffee4Vets will host a 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, and Marines on Saturday, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
Oct. 4: 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Army, Navy, Marines
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Green Santa Clarita wants to take this opportunity to let city residents and visitors know about the Pollution Prevention hotline phone number and the Resident Service Center, which can both be used to report illegal dumping into Santa Clarita storm drains.
City Urges Residents to Report Illegal Dumping in Storm Drains
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Caltrans has announced closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. Work will take place Monday night, Sept. 22 through Friday night, Sept. 26.
Sept. 22-26: Caltrans Will Close Lanes, Off-ramps NB I-5 Near Roxford Street
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, has announced the departure of Executive Director and longtime team member Chris Najarro.
Bridge to Home Announces Changes in Leadership
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.
Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
GraceFest, one of the West Coast’s largest Christian music festivals, will host its 17th annual event on Saturday, Sept. 27, 3-9:30 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
Sept. 27: 17th Annual Gracefest Scheduled at Castaic Lake
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.
Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing At-Risk Santa Clarita Man
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Did you know that You’ve "Got a Friend at City Hall?" In Santa Clarita, dedicated city staff in dozens of departments and divisions work to keep the city running smoothly, solve problems and improve the quality of life for residents in countless ways.
Marsha McLean | A City in Motion: Santa Clarita Transit
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station enjoyed a successful fundraiser at its last Tip-A-Cop event so the station is running it back on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Sept. 23: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe Benefits Special Olympics
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, Director of Breast Health at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California and Anjali Date, MD, Medical Director at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, were two of six co-authors of a paper recently published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
Henry Mayo Physicians Co-Author Paper in Leading Oncology Journal
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Pistachio Comedy presents "Laughing Stock Comedy" show, beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 with a free family friendly show followed by a 21 and up showing at 8 p.m. at Gilcrest Farms.
Sept. 27: ‘Laughing Stock Comedy’ at Gilcrest Farms
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: City Council Regular, Special Meeting
