Ken Striplin | New Virtual Deputy Services Enhances Public Safety in Santa Clarita

Public safety remains a top priority for the city of Santa Clarita. As our community grows, strong communication with local law enforcement is essential. Now, with the launch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s new Virtual Deputy service, residents have an innovative way to connect with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Virtual Deputy makes it easy to schedule secure, virtual meetings with a deputy to report certain non-emergency incidents or ask law enforcement-related questions. This online service, available through LASD.org/Santa-Clarita-Valley, is designed for situations that do not require an immediate response. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1. Getting started is simple, visit the website, answer a few quick questions about your situation and, if your request qualifies, submit your contact information. Then, check your email, including the spam folder, for a secure meeting link and select the appointment time that works best for you. In just a few steps, you can connect with a deputy from home or work, while ensuring deputies remain available for urgent calls in the community.

I am proud that Santa Clarita consistently ranks among the safest cities in California and the nation, a distinction earned not by chance, but through the hard work and dedication of the deputies who protect our community and our vigilant residents. According to RealPha California, Santa Clarita was recently recognized as the fifth safest city in the state.

Virtual Deputy complements other city safety efforts, including our Lock It or Lose It campaign. I encourage residents to try a “free sample” of LioLi by simply practicing proactive steps to secure their homes and vehicles, locking doors, hiding valuables and parking in well-lit areas, which can dramatically reduce theft. The message is clear: small actions lead to safer neighborhoods. And here in Santa Clarita, we’ve seen that when residents engage in prevention, everyone benefits.

The city continues to engage in neighborhood outreach and community education, strengthening the partnership between residents and law enforcement. Programs such as Coffee with a Cop and the frequent use of the city’s social media to share safety resources, create opportunities for direct dialogue, ensuring concerns are addressed quickly and effectively.

I encourage residents to explore this new tool and learn more about when and how to use it by visiting LASD.org/Santa-Clarita-Valley. To learn more about the city’s Lock it Or Lose It Program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/LockitOrLoseIt.

By using these tools, our community can continue to safeguard one another, keep deputies focused on emergencies and maintain Santa Clarita’s reputation as one the safest cities to live, work and play.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

