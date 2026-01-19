Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita

Santa Clarita is a community that values connection, learning and opportunities for families to grow together. From year-round programs to seasonal events, the city works to create experiences that strengthen that sense of belonging. Although we are just entering 2026, many parents already have summer on their minds and are looking for ways to keep their children engaged and learning. The city’s Camp Clarita stands out as one of the programs families look forward to most and it is always rewarding to see the positive impact it has on our community as a whole.

We know families appreciate being able to plan ahead, so updated program details, including the full field trip schedule, will be available on CampClarita.com in early February. Registration for Summer 2026 will begin in early March and I encourage any who are interested in participating in the program to review the information early, as spots tend to fill quickly each year.

Camp Clarita runs from June 15 through Aug. 7, offering a safe, enriching and engaging environment for children ages 3 to 12. With multiple locations throughout Santa Clarita, the program is designed to meet families where they are, providing accessible and high-quality recreational opportunities across our community.

At its core, Camp Clarita is about more than just keeping kids busy during the summer months. Our camps are thoughtfully designed with age-appropriate activities that foster creativity, confidence and personal growth. Campers participate in a wide variety of recreational experiences, including games, arts and crafts, music and hands-on activities that encourage teamwork and self-expression. For our older campers, the program also includes swimming and exciting field trips, offering opportunities to explore, learn and build lasting friendships.

Camp Clarita also plays an important role in workforce development for our local youth. Each summer, the program provides paid employment opportunities for young adults who are passionate about working with children and serving their community. Applicants must be entering their senior year of high school and apply between mid-January and April 22, to be eligible. Camp Clarita positions offer valuable experience in leadership, responsibility and teamwork, all skills that will serve participants well beyond the summer months. More information on available positions can be found at SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

Camp Clarita reflects our city’s ongoing commitment to supporting families, investing in youth and creating meaningful experiences that help our community thrive.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

