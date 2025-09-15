Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Sep 15, 2025
Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
Friday, Sep 5, 2025
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
|
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will lower the adoption fee for cats during its "9 Lives, 15 Days" at all L.A. County Animal Care Centers through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
|
The Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center invites the community to its emergency preparedness, Touch a Truck and Adoption Event, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.
|
Our SCV football teams improved a bit this past week, with four winners out of nine games played. All those winners were from the Foothill League, against non-league opponents. But the Foothill League begins play this Friday, Sept. 19, so local cheers and tears are guaranteed.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced 11 of her bills have passed both houses of the Legislature and are now on the Governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association and the Old Town Newhall Association will showcase the first Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival in the Santa Clarita Valley, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 on Main Street in Newhall.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the final findings from representative soil sample testing in and around the Eaton and Palisades fire areas, confirming a higher percentage of soil samples with lead levels above health-based screening thresholds from parcels with intact homes downwind of the Eaton Fire.
|
A reminder that volunteer registration is open for the 30th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m. at Wiley Canyon Road, just off of the Via Princessa Bridge and east of Orchard Village Road.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 20.
|
When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, Old Orchard Park was already a gathering place where families came together to play, relax and make memories.
|
Maddy Traylor scored two second-half goals in The Master's University women's soccer 2-0 win over the Redlands Bulldogs Saturday, Sept. 13 in Redlands.
|
The Master's University cross-country teams competed against top NCAA competition at the BIOLA Invitational Friday, Sept. 12 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton.
|
Victoria Jamison won the Western State Conference Preview event on Friday, Sept. 12 at Arroyo Verde Park in Ventura, leading College of the Canyons women's cross country to the top spot in the women's team standings. Canyons also saw its men's squad take fifth at the event.
|
College of the Canyons men's soccer scored a pair of first half goals then played a scoreless final 45 minutes to edge host West Hills Lemoore on Friday, Sept. 12.
|
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
|
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
|
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
|
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
|
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, has announced the winners of the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Color Expressions” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from Oct. 1- Dec. 16.
|
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a continuation of the public hearing for the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project Master Case 20-238.
|
Assemblymember Matt Haney’s (D-San Francisco) AB 289, which would bring automated speed enforcement cameras to active highway construction zones, has passed both houses of the Legislature and now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk for a signature.
|
Hart & Main will host a Wine & Crime event, 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27
|
SCVi Charter School hosted a First Responder Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 11, to honor those who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of the Santa Clarita Valley and its residents.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.