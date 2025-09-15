Ken Striplin | Old Orchard Park to Reopen with Upgrades, New Amenities, Art

When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, Old Orchard Park was already a gathering place where families came together to play, relax and make memories.

Nearly four decades later, it remains one of our most beloved parks, and I am proud to share that it has just received a complete transformation to better serve our residents. On Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m., the Santa Clarita City Council will cut the ribbon and officially reopen Old Orchard Park, and I invite you and your family to join us for this celebration.

Visitors will notice right away that the original playground has been reimagined. Children can now climb a faux rock wall, scramble up a rope ladder, slide down new equipment and explore a turf-covered mound designed for climbing, rolling and sliding. A shade structure now covers the play area, ensuring that kids can enjoy the space year-round in comfort. These features were designed with inclusivity in mind, supported by the addition of a brand-new ADA-compliant restroom building.

The updates go beyond play equipment. Sports and recreation are central to the redesign. The existing basketball court has been overlaid to accommodate pickleball, giving residents a new opportunity to participate in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. We also built a multi-sports court that is perfect for everything from learning how to play futsal and basketball, to competitions with friends and family. During the grand opening, this feature will be highlighted with a futsal demonstration similar to soccer, but played on a hard surface on a smaller court, the sport emphasizes teamwork and skill.

As you walk around the park, you’ll also notice the addition of public art. Near the entrance of the park stands, The Dreams of the Golden Oak, a striking sculpture created by artist Gail Christofferson. This piece honors the historic oak trees, and our community’s history, including the 1842 discovery of gold by Francisco Lopez. From the outside, the golden form catches the eye, but step below and you will find yourself surrounded by a glowing glass mosaic, with light filtering through in a variety of colors. A built-in bench allows you to pause and reflect, a reminder that our parks are not only for recreation but a place to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Old Orchard Park has been part of our story since the very beginning of Cityhood. With these upgrades, it will remain a cornerstone of our community for generations to come. I look forward to seeing our residents on Sept. 30, as we celebrate this milestone together.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

