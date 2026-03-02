header image

March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect
Monday, Mar 2, 2026

Ken StriplinIn Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.

While those connections often grow through major events, they can also begin in quieter, more personal ways, like picking up a book, visiting one of the Santa Clarita Public Library Branches or discovering a story you can talk about with someone else. This idea is the foundation of One Story One City, an annual program hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library. Each March, residents are invited to read the same book and explore its themes together through a series of free programs designed to spark conversation, creativity and connection. Returning in March, One Story One City will once again bring a full month of engaging programs and experiences to Santa Clarita.

This year’s selection, The Music Shop, by Rachel Joyce, is a novel that highlights the power of music, human relationships and the meaningful impact of everyday moments. Building on these themes, the Santa Clarita Public Library has created a diverse lineup of events that bring this story to life in enriching and unexpected ways. One Story One City will kick off with The Music Shop: A Literary Listening Experience on Friday, March 6, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. This unique evening blends literature with live performance, featuring a musical review by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra. A quartet will perform selections referenced in the book, offering attendees an immersive way to experience the story.

For those who enjoy thoughtful discussion in a casual setting, Books and Brews will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. This relaxed gathering gives participants the opportunity to talk about the book, hear different perspectives and spend time with fellow community members in an approachable environment. As the month continues, One Story One City shifts from listening and discussion to hands-on participation. The Right Note: A Community Drum Circle, on Saturday, March 28, at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, welcomes all. The program will conclude with Acoustic Therapy on Sunday, March 29, at the Valencia Library Branch, 23743 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355. This calming experience focuses on wellness, inviting attendees to relax and reflect while listening to the soothing sounds of singing bowls in a peaceful setting.

Whether you attend one event or many, come with a friend or on your own, you are invited to be part of the shared community experience that is One Story One City. To learn more and view the full schedule of events, visit City.sc/OSOC.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival

Patsy Ayala | A Western Love Story at the Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Feb 26, 2026
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’

Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
Monday, Feb 23, 2026
One of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program

Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
Monday, Feb 16, 2026
After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County

Kathryn Barger | No New Taxes in L.A. County
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
At our Board meeting this week, I voted "no" on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Formally Opens Valera NEST, CSU Student Resource Center
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for Santa Clarita Valley college students.
California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
Starting Tuesday, March 3, Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center will have updated summer operating hours.
March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
The Valley Industry Association will host "VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean" on Thursday, March 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
March 19: VIA Cocktails & Conservation with Councilwoman Marsha McLean
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
At its Feb. 17, regular meeting, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors approved an ordinance establishing penalties relating to water theft from fire hydrants as well as corresponding revisions to its Customer Service Policy.
SCV Water Board Approves Establishing Penalties for Water Theft From Fire Hydrants
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Rustic Roots: The California West" art exhibit. Entry Deadline is Sunday, March 22.
March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8.
March 2-8: Five Productions Filming in SCV
Mustangs Fall in Series Finale to Hope International
TMU baseball was swept by Hope International University on Saturday, Feb. 28 in a 14-9 loss in Fullerton.
Mustangs Fall in Series Finale to Hope International
The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant win over Soka University in straight sets on Friday, Feb. 27 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Stays Unbeaten with Blowout over Soka
Mustangs Win Semi to Host Championship
The Master's University took advantage of 17 Hope International turnovers to defeat the Royals 78-73 in the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinals Friday, Feb. 27 in Fullerton.
Mustangs Win Semi to Host Championship
COC Baseball Hangs on for 8-7 Win Over Oxnard
College of the Canyons baseball was able to hold off a late-inning comeback bid from Oxnard College to get past the Condors 8-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
COC Baseball Hangs on for 8-7 Win Over Oxnard
Today in SCV History (March 2)
<strong>1938</strong> - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap3101t.jpg" alt="flooding" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (March 1)
<strong>1990</strong> - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/jd9002t.jpg" alt="ribbon cutting" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
<strong>1890 </strong>- Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lp_laherald030290.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lp_laherald030290.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap2205bt.jpg" alt="Dolores Cook" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
TMU Gets Win at Home On Beach Over LSU Golden Eagles
The Master's University Sandy Stangs improved to 4-1 in conference play with a 4-1 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
TMU Gets Win at Home On Beach Over LSU Golden Eagles
March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent
May 3: Taste of the Town to Benefit Child & Family Center, Tickets Now on Sale
Taste of the Town, to benefit the programs and services of the Child & Family Center, will return to a new location on Sunday, May 3, 1-5 p.m.
May 3: Taste of the Town to Benefit Child & Family Center, Tickets Now on Sale
National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration
The National Animation Museum and California Institute of the Arts have announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming and industry engagement.
National Animation Museum, CalArts Announce New Collaboration
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
LASD Seeks Public Help in Locating Missing Man, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will host a "Scam Awareness for Seniors and their Families" workshop, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Old Town Newhall Library.
March 5: Scam Awareness for Seniors, Families Workshop at Newhall Library
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.
Whitesides’ Bill Passes to Use Advanced Technology on Wildfire Prevention
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, March 2 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, March 7.
March 2-7: Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
