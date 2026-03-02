Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect

In Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.

While those connections often grow through major events, they can also begin in quieter, more personal ways, like picking up a book, visiting one of the Santa Clarita Public Library Branches or discovering a story you can talk about with someone else. This idea is the foundation of One Story One City, an annual program hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library. Each March, residents are invited to read the same book and explore its themes together through a series of free programs designed to spark conversation, creativity and connection. Returning in March, One Story One City will once again bring a full month of engaging programs and experiences to Santa Clarita.

This year’s selection, The Music Shop, by Rachel Joyce, is a novel that highlights the power of music, human relationships and the meaningful impact of everyday moments. Building on these themes, the Santa Clarita Public Library has created a diverse lineup of events that bring this story to life in enriching and unexpected ways. One Story One City will kick off with The Music Shop: A Literary Listening Experience on Friday, March 6, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. This unique evening blends literature with live performance, featuring a musical review by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra. A quartet will perform selections referenced in the book, offering attendees an immersive way to experience the story.

For those who enjoy thoughtful discussion in a casual setting, Books and Brews will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. This relaxed gathering gives participants the opportunity to talk about the book, hear different perspectives and spend time with fellow community members in an approachable environment. As the month continues, One Story One City shifts from listening and discussion to hands-on participation. The Right Note: A Community Drum Circle, on Saturday, March 28, at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, welcomes all. The program will conclude with Acoustic Therapy on Sunday, March 29, at the Valencia Library Branch, 23743 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355. This calming experience focuses on wellness, inviting attendees to relax and reflect while listening to the soothing sounds of singing bowls in a peaceful setting.

Whether you attend one event or many, come with a friend or on your own, you are invited to be part of the shared community experience that is One Story One City. To learn more and view the full schedule of events, visit City.sc/OSOC.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

