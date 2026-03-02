Ken Striplin | One Story One City: An Invitation to Read, Listen, Connect

|
March 2
University and government officials formally cut the ribbon today for California State University, Northridge’s Valera NEST, a first-of-its-kind resource center in the CSU system that provides basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness to students in a centralized location on campus.
California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for Santa Clarita Valley college students.
Starting Tuesday, March 3, Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center will have updated summer operating hours.
The Valley Industry Association will host "VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean" on Thursday, March 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
At its Feb. 17, regular meeting, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors approved an ordinance establishing penalties relating to water theft from fire hydrants as well as corresponding revisions to its Customer Service Policy.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Rustic Roots: The California West" art exhibit. Entry Deadline is Sunday, March 22.
In Santa Clarita, building a strong sense of community is a priority we carry through everything we do, from shared experiences that bring residents together to programs and opportunities that encourage us to learn, participate and connect with one another.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8.
TMU baseball was swept by Hope International University on Saturday, Feb. 28 in a 14-9 loss in Fullerton.
The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 8-0 with a dominant win over Soka University in straight sets on Friday, Feb. 27 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University took advantage of 17 Hope International turnovers to defeat the Royals 78-73 in the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinals Friday, Feb. 27 in Fullerton.
College of the Canyons baseball was able to hold off a late-inning comeback bid from Oxnard College to get past the Condors 8-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
<strong>1938</strong> - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap3314.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap3101t.jpg" alt="flooding" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
<strong>1990</strong> - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/jd9002.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/jd9002t.jpg" alt="ribbon cutting" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
<strong>1890 </strong>- Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lp_laherald030290.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lp_laherald030290.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap2205bt.jpg" alt="Dolores Cook" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
The Master's University Sandy Stangs improved to 4-1 in conference play with a 4-1 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Taste of the Town, to benefit the programs and services of the Child & Family Center, will return to a new location on Sunday, May 3, 1-5 p.m.
The National Animation Museum and California Institute of the Arts have announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming and industry engagement.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
The city of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will host a "Scam Awareness for Seniors and their Families" workshop, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Old Town Newhall Library.
Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, March 2 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, March 7.
