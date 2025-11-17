Ken Striplin | Our Community Tradition Continues with Santa Clarita Kings Day

Every year, residents from across Santa Clarita make the trip to downtown Los Angeles to cheer on the Los Angeles Kings during Santa Clarita Kings Day.

What began as a night of professional hockey has become something much bigger — a celebration of community, pride and our city’s growing connection to ice sports. At the center of that connection is The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia. When the city purchased the facility, it was in response to strong support from our residents and the leadership of our City Council. That decision has since reignited local enthusiasm for ice hockey and skating. Now, when we look around the stands on Kings Day, we see familiar faces, local youth proudly wearing their Kings gear, families cheering together and a community united by the spirit of the game.

This year, Santa Clarita Kings Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Los Angeles Kings will face off against the Calgary Flames. Hundreds of residents are expected to attend, creating a strong Santa Clarita presence in the stands. Every year, it is inspiring to see our community come together beyond city borders to cheer and celebrate as one. Fans can look forward to seeing veteran stars like Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, alongside emerging talents such as Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield and Alex Turcotte. Seeing these pros skate is inspiring to the future generations of hockey talent that are developing at The Cube.

Attendees will be seated in grouped sections, ensuring that residents can enjoy the game surrounded by others from the Santa Clarita Valley. Whether you are a lifelong hockey fan or attending your first game, the atmosphere of Kings Day is filled with energy, enthusiasm and pride.

In addition to the game itself, this year’s event includes exciting giveaways and special perks for attendees. Fans will receive a Snoopy Bobblehead as part of an exclusive game-day giveaway. Each ticket also includes a free public skate pass and skate rental at The Cube. This added benefit allows residents to continue the fun locally, enjoying time on the ice with family and friends right here in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Kings Day reflects the strong partnership between the city of Santa Clarita and the Los Angeles Kings organization. Together, we have expanded opportunities for residents to enjoy ice sports and recreation, both through events like this and at The Cube, which has become one of our community’s most popular destinations for skating and family fun.

Tickets are on sale now at City.SC/KingsDay. Go Kings!

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov

