Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita

Friday, Aug 19, 2022

By Ken Striplin

Santa Clarita offers something you just don’t see in other cities, ideal places for any type and style of event imaginable. Known as a preferred destination for Hollywood productions needing to film on location for television and movies, Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful open space, idyllic neighborhoods and variety of event spaces.

If you are planning a special event, including a birthday, retirement party, wedding or a corporate gathering, the city of Santa Clarita has the perfect venue. From shaded picnic areas at city parks to new indoor-outdoor locations that honor the city’s rich history, you can ensure that you have the backdrop you want so you can focus on other aspects of the event.

More than 20 city of Santa Clarita parks offer picnic areas that can be reserved in advance. With all of the planning that goes into birthday parties, knowing that you have a reservation at the park allows the rest of the day to go smoothly. Plus, covered picnic areas offer shade to keep your family and guests comfortable on even the warmest days.

City residents can also reserve a variety of indoor venues, which are great for weddings, galas, non-profit events and more. The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, has a variety of spaces available that are unique and customizable, so you get the exact setup you want. Do you need banquet seating for an awards ceremony? How about a classroom-style layout for professional development? The Centre has you covered!

One of the city’s newest event spaces is the Mitchell River House at Vista Canyon Park, located off Lost Canyon Road west of Sand Canyon Road. The venue features a bridal room, warming kitchen and outdoor lawn, while the house itself boasts vaulted ceilings and includes a look at the history of the Mitchell family and the surrounding area in the foyer. The Mitchell River House pays tribute to Santa Clarita’s rich heritage and offers an intimate and rustic space for small gatherings.

The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia, is another unique venue catering to the needs of the business community in Santa Clarita. While you may think of The Cube as strictly an ice-skating rink, it actually offers an additional 9,600 square feet of private event space and can accommodate groups of up to 100. You can even reserve private ice time too! Learn more about available meeting and event rooms at The Cube by visiting The Cube Website.

The next time you are planning a special event or corporate meeting, discover the uniqueness and beauty you can only find in Santa Clarita. These city facilities and more are available to reserve by visiting Santa Clarita Event Facilities.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

