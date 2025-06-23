Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park

“My ranch William S. Hart Park is for the benefit of the American Public of every race and creed.” – William S. Hart

William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years. Whether it’s enjoying a peaceful walk through the picturesque trails, visiting the barnyard and feeding the deer or simply taking in the quiet charm of Newhall, Hart Park holds a meaningful place in the shared history and character of our community. That’s why I am proud to announce that the city of Santa Clarita has officially received court approval to take over full ownership of Hart Park starting this summer. Last month, the Los Angeles Superior Court finalized the transfer process, allowing us to assume stewardship of this beloved landmark and carry forward the vision of William S. Hart.

This transition marks a major step in the city’s long-standing effort to preserve our historic sites while making them accessible to the public. Hart Park’s legacy is deeply rooted in community connection and this ownership ensures we can protect and celebrate it for future generations.

At nearly 160 acres, Hart Park is a true gem in Santa Clarita. It’s not only the last County-owned park within our city’s boundaries, but it’s also a vital part of our community’s story—one that blends local history, natural beauty and public access all in one place. Much like the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, once home to Western film icon Harry Carey, Hart Park offers a unique glimpse into Hollywood’s past. It was the original home of silent film star William S. Hart and remains one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured historic destinations.

With this transition, we are preparing to reopen the Ranch House to the public this July, for the first time since 2020. We are also completing a full assessment of the Hart Mansion and other historic buildings to prepare them to reopen at a future date. These efforts reflect our commitment to preserving the park’s historic character while enhancing the experience for residents and visitors.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger for her continued support and leadership. This transition would not have been possible without her dedication to our community and her strong partnership with the Santa Clarita City Council.

Be on the lookout for a formal grand opening event planned for this fall. I encourage you and your families to visit Hart Park this summer and reconnect with its rich history and enjoy the open spaces that make Santa Clarita so special. For the latest updates, follow the city’s social media platforms or visit SantaClarita.gov.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

