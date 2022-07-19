Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita

|
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.
The Canyon Country Farmer's Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.
The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's governing board will take place Wednesday, July 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Female deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were among the first to ride the new Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14.
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center will host meet and greets every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Natural Area’s superintendents to ask questions and discover new park activities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 29 new deaths and 18,849 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 532 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
