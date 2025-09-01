Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community

Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference. Through the annual Food for Fines campaign, residents can turn overdue fees into much-needed support for local families by donating food and essential items at any of our three Library Branches.

From Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 30, current Library cardholders can reduce or eliminate their fines by contributing non-perishable food items or toiletries. For every eligible donation, $5 will be deducted from a patron’s account, up to $20. This includes fees for overdue books, DVDs, CDs or replacement Library cards. Please note that donations cannot be used to cover fees for lost or damaged Library materials.

While the program benefits our patrons by clearing their accounts, the impact it has goes far beyond the Library walls. The items collected are distributed to local organizations that serve individuals and families experiencing food insecurity right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. Donations made at the Old Town Newhall Library will go to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps; those collected at the Valencia Library will support the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry; and those collected at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will assist Santa Clarita Grocery.

The beauty of Food for Fines is that you do not need to have any outstanding Library fees to participate. Even if your account is in perfect standing, your donation can still help stock pantry shelves, fill grocery bags and bring comfort to neighbors in need.

Food for Fines reflects the heart of our community, where generosity and service come together to help others. The Santa Clarita Public Library has always been more than a place to borrow books; it is a hub for connection, learning and support. This program embodies the mission by making it easy for residents to be part of a citywide effort to fight hunger while also benefiting from our Library services.

If you are wondering what to bring, consider donating shelf-stable items like canned vegetables and fruit, peanut butter, pasta, rice, beans, canned meats or boxed meals. Toiletry donations, such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant, are also greatly appreciated. Every item you give makes a tangible difference for someone in our community.

This September, I encourage you to stop by your local Library Branch, drop off a donation and be part of the Food for Fines campaign. Whether you are reducing your own fees or simply giving from the heart, your generosity will help ensure that no one in our community goes without. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

