header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
| Monday, Sep 1, 2025

Ken StriplinEach September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference. Through the annual Food for Fines campaign, residents can turn overdue fees into much-needed support for local families by donating food and essential items at any of our three Library Branches.

From Monday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 30, current Library cardholders can reduce or eliminate their fines by contributing non-perishable food items or toiletries. For every eligible donation, $5 will be deducted from a patron’s account, up to $20. This includes fees for overdue books, DVDs, CDs or replacement Library cards. Please note that donations cannot be used to cover fees for lost or damaged Library materials.

While the program benefits our patrons by clearing their accounts, the impact it has goes far beyond the Library walls. The items collected are distributed to local organizations that serve individuals and families experiencing food insecurity right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. Donations made at the Old Town Newhall Library will go to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps; those collected at the Valencia Library will support the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry; and those collected at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will assist Santa Clarita Grocery.

The beauty of Food for Fines is that you do not need to have any outstanding Library fees to participate. Even if your account is in perfect standing, your donation can still help stock pantry shelves, fill grocery bags and bring comfort to neighbors in need.

Food for Fines reflects the heart of our community, where generosity and service come together to help others. The Santa Clarita Public Library has always been more than a place to borrow books; it is a hub for connection, learning and support. This program embodies the mission by making it easy for residents to be part of a citywide effort to fight hunger while also benefiting from our Library services.

If you are wondering what to bring, consider donating shelf-stable items like canned vegetables and fruit, peanut butter, pasta, rice, beans, canned meats or boxed meals. Toiletry donations, such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant, are also greatly appreciated. Every item you give makes a tangible difference for someone in our community.

This September, I encourage you to stop by your local Library Branch, drop off a donation and be part of the Food for Fines campaign. Whether you are reducing your own fees or simply giving from the heart, your generosity will help ensure that no one in our community goes without. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community

Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park

Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park

Ken Striplin | Three Bands, One Night: A Tribute to 35 Summers of Concerts in the Park
Monday, Aug 25, 2025
For 35 summers, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance

Jason Gibbs | Honoring Youth, Inspiring Change at the Evening of Remembrance
Thursday, Aug 21, 2025
At the heart of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, surrounded by oak trees and serene trails, is one of the most meaningful spaces in Santa Clarita, the Youth Grove, a place that invites reflection and remembrance.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures

Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park

Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere, in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro to the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its upcoming production of "Which Way the Wind Blows," will run Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 6-14: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Which Way The Wind Blows’
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to preparing students for future success, the number of high school students who have completed a Career and Technical Education pathway over the last two academic years has more than doubled from 600 students completing a pathway in 2023 to 1,288 pathway completers in 2025.
Hart District Students Double in Completing Career, Education Paths
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
Each September, the Santa Clarita Public Library transforms library visits into an opportunity to make a difference.
Ken Striplin | Reduce Your Library Fines, Support the Community
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens at Castaic Junction [story]
Castaic
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its 58th Anniversary Square Dance on Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026 from writers with the theme, "Share a Santa Clarita Secret."
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions following an increase of flea-borne typhus cases across the county.
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Ever wondered what it’s like to walk where the pros do? On Saturday, Nov. 1, hop on a charter bus from Santa Clarita and head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home of the Rams and Chargers, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
For 35 years, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Once upon a time in a community filled with heart and hope, Circle of Hope launched a tradition that has blossomed into one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished events. The 21st Annual Afternoon Tea will be held Saturday, Oct. 18.
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adults Potions Class: Magic Mocktails Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Sept. 2, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Implementing an Emergency Rent Relief Program to Prevent Evictions and Homelessness.
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
SCVNews.com