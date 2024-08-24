Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost

The Youth Grove is a solemn place within Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, where pillars shaped like tree stumps circle around a center monument. Each pillar represents one of 119 young lives lost in traffic-related incidents and symbolize a life cut short. The central monument urges the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives will be lost in traffic collisions.

These features give the Youth Grove the feeling of a sanctuary for reflection, a place to share stories of those who have been lost and to reaffirm our shared commitment to traffic safety. Each year, residents, city officials, law enforcement and families gather here for the Evening of Remembrance to promote safe driving practices, honor the youth we have lost and reflect on the impact these tragedies have had not only on their families, but on our community as well.

This year’s Evening of Remembrance will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28, commencing with the Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m. This communal walk, which offers support and comfort to families who have suffered profound loss, both starts and concludes at the Youth Grove, where everyone will then come together for a heartfelt ceremony.

One of the most impactful moments during Evening of Remembrance is the “Forever Young” slideshow presentation. This is when we honor and remember those young lives lost. As images of these youth appear in the slideshow, we are starkly reminded of their dreams, their smiles and the void they left behind in the lives and hearts of their loved ones. This also serves as a reminder to our community that traffic safety is a responsibility we all share equally and demands diligence from everyone on the road, whether they are drivers, pedestrians or cyclists. Youth involvement is a crucial part of this event. Students share personal stories about the friends they have lost and how traffic incidents have affected their lives.

The Youth Grove is more than just a memorial. It is a stark call to action and a poignant reminder of the importance of responsible driving. As our community gathers to honor the young lives lost during the Evening of Remembrance, we not only remember those who have been tragically taken too soon, but also renew our commitment to promoting safer driving practices. Through collective vigilance and continued dialogue, we can strive to prevent future lives lost and ensure that the memory of those honored at the Youth Grove lives on through our actions.

To learn more about the Evening of Remembrance and the Santa Clarita Youth Grove, please visit the city’s website at SantaClarita.gov/YouthGrove.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

