Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires

Our community and City Council have worked diligently over the years to preserve the tens of thousands of acres of pristine open space that surrounds our City.
While we all enjoy the sweeping views and opportunities to hike and mountain bike – the acres of dry brush also create the potential for wildfires.
We have already experienced several fires in the last few months. I want to express my gratitude to the men and women of the Los Angeles County Fire Department for their quick action and bravery, which protects homes, valuables and lives.
You can help our first responders battle wildfires by preparing your home and family for a potential fire. The best place to start is at fire.lacounty.gov/rsg to learn tips and crucial information to be Ready! Set! Go! “Ready” reminds you to harden your home by creating and maintaining a defensible space around your property that creates a fire break, protects your home from flying embers and allows room for firefighters to fight flames. “Set” is preparing your family for a possible evacuation. Make sure you have necessary supplies and important documents in an easily accessible spot. “Go” is getting out when public safety officials give the word. By leaving early, you will give your family the best chance of surviving a wildfire. You also help firefighters by keeping roads clear of congestion, enabling them to move more freely throughout the neighborhood and protect your home.
Wildfires are a year-round occurrence in the Santa Clarita Valley, but with the hot, dry summer conditions, the fire risk is elevated. By following these important tips, you can help protect your loved ones, property and help our brave firefighters safely do their job.
City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved California’s plan to launch a new food assistance program for children up to age six.
During a community-wide vigil Tuesday night, more than 100 people carried glow sticks, wore Los Angeles County Fire Department T-shirts or spoke fondly of the firefighter killed during a shooting Tuesday morning at his workplace, Fire Station 81.
With the COVID-19 vaccine available and the State’s plans to move away from its tier system if certain conditions are met, SCV Water is gearing up to re-open its Customer Care lobby located at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller in Valencia on Tuesday, July 6.
The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.
Two firefighters are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday at L.A. County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and a subsequent fire that destroyed the Acton home of an off-duty firefighter suspected to be the shooter.
Long after the final whistle of Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls soccer championship, Saugus High teammates stuck around to give junior defender Alina Bench some words of encouragement.
The Valencia High Band and Color Guard celebrated its year-end by performing to a live audience last week with a spirited concert and awards ceremony under the radiance of the Valencia High Football stadium lights.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual tribute to veterans and military families Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day, marking the end of Military Appreciation Month in May.
