Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of only one production filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 16.
The SCV Harmony Hills Chorus is taking reservations for a big, new, end of the year Music of the Holidays show. This year, we will bring the show to your club or organization. Our Mixed Chorus and Quartets are getting ready to bring the holidays to you with songs of the past and new jolly tunes, all in four-part harmony.
Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the "black Palm Springs."
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
