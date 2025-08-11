Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels

With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month. As the new school year begins, more students will be walking, biking and commuting to school each day, and it’s up to all of us to make sure they get there and back safely.

The return of school means more young pedestrians, cyclists and student drivers out during morning and afternoon commutes. For many children, walking or biking to school offers independence and fresh air, but it also presents real risks. Parents are encouraged to walk the route with their children in advance to identify safe crossing points and potential hazards. Students should use sidewalks whenever possible, cross only at marked intersections, keep headphone volume low, avoid phone distractions and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the road.

Cycling, including e-bikes, continues to grow in popularity among students commuting to school. Helmets are mandatory and students should always ride with the flow of traffic, obey all traffic signals and stay alert to their surroundings.

Not all e-bikes are created equal. A growing number of teens are riding high-powered, throttle-driven e-motorcycles that are often sold online and marketed as e-bikes. Due to the safety risk, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has stepped up enforcement, issuing citations, with riders facing fines over $500 or delays in obtaining a driver’s license. Additionally, many local schools are taking a closer look at how these vehicles are showing up on campus and plan to be more stringent this year in what is and isn’t allowed. For more information, visit BikeSantaClarita.com/Ebikes.

Drivers, too, play a crucial role in keeping students safe. With school buses, drop-off zones and crosswalks seeing heavy use, motorists should reduce speed in school zones, use turn signals and be especially cautious near crosswalks and stoplights. It’s important to remember that children may enter the street unexpectedly and may not always see or hear an approaching vehicle. Drivers must stop when school buses display flashing red lights and may not pass until the stop arm is retracted. Drop-off and pick-up should only occur in designated zones, and children should exit vehicles on the passenger side for their safety.

Back-to-school traffic can be hectic, but a little patience goes a long way. Allow extra time during your morning commute, avoid double parking and follow the directions of school staff at pickup locations. For more information about back-to-school safety and how to be a Heads Up! household, visit SantaClarita.gov/HeadsUp. Here’s to a safe and successful school year ahead.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

