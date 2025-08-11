header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 11
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
| Monday, Aug 11, 2025

Ken StriplinWith summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month. As the new school year begins, more students will be walking, biking and commuting to school each day, and it’s up to all of us to make sure they get there and back safely.

The return of school means more young pedestrians, cyclists and student drivers out during morning and afternoon commutes. For many children, walking or biking to school offers independence and fresh air, but it also presents real risks. Parents are encouraged to walk the route with their children in advance to identify safe crossing points and potential hazards. Students should use sidewalks whenever possible, cross only at marked intersections, keep headphone volume low, avoid phone distractions and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the road.

Cycling, including e-bikes, continues to grow in popularity among students commuting to school. Helmets are mandatory and students should always ride with the flow of traffic, obey all traffic signals and stay alert to their surroundings.

Not all e-bikes are created equal. A growing number of teens are riding high-powered, throttle-driven e-motorcycles that are often sold online and marketed as e-bikes. Due to the safety risk, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has stepped up enforcement, issuing citations, with riders facing fines over $500 or delays in obtaining a driver’s license. Additionally, many local schools are taking a closer look at how these vehicles are showing up on campus and plan to be more stringent this year in what is and isn’t allowed. For more information, visit BikeSantaClarita.com/Ebikes.

Drivers, too, play a crucial role in keeping students safe. With school buses, drop-off zones and crosswalks seeing heavy use, motorists should reduce speed in school zones, use turn signals and be especially cautious near crosswalks and stoplights. It’s important to remember that children may enter the street unexpectedly and may not always see or hear an approaching vehicle. Drivers must stop when school buses display flashing red lights and may not pass until the stop arm is retracted. Drop-off and pick-up should only occur in designated zones, and children should exit vehicles on the passenger side for their safety.

Back-to-school traffic can be hectic, but a little patience goes a long way. Allow extra time during your morning commute, avoid double parking and follow the directions of school staff at pickup locations. For more information about back-to-school safety and how to be a Heads Up! household, visit SantaClarita.gov/HeadsUp. Here’s to a safe and successful school year ahead.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels

Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Back to School, Back to Safety

Bill Miranda | Back to School, Back to Safety
Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
READ MORE...

Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far

Brittany Barlrog | Looking Back on The Year so Far
Wednesday, Aug 6, 2025
This summer has been nothing short of inspiring! As we reached the halfway point of the year, I found myself reflecting on all the meaningful opportunities we’ve had to grow as leaders, deepen our friendships, and serve our community together.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Back to School: Supporting Student Success, Safety in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Back to School: Supporting Student Success, Safety in Santa Clarita
Monday, Aug 4, 2025
It’s hard to believe that for our children, summer is almost over. As students across Santa Clarita prepare to head back to class, the city is committed to ensuring a safe and successful school year for families.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Join Us for the 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup

Ken Striplin | Join Us for the 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Monday, Aug 4, 2025
The heartbeat of a healthy community lies not just in its people but in how it cares for the natural spaces that surround it.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Celebrating William S. Hart Park

Bill Miranda | Celebrating William S. Hart Park
Friday, Aug 1, 2025
As Mayor of Santa Clarita, it brings me great pride and excitement to share that William S. Hart Park has officially joined the City’s park system. For generations, Hart Park has been a cornerstone of childhood memories and community traditions.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Aug. 13: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
With summer coming to a close and kids returning to school, I want to take a moment to remind residents that August is Traffic Safety Month.
Ken Striplin | Safety, From Sidewalks to Steering Wheels
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of only one production filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 16.
Aug. 11-16: One Production Filming in SCV
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
The SCV Harmony Hills Chorus is taking reservations for a big, new, end of the year Music of the Holidays show.  This year, we will bring the show to your club or organization.  Our Mixed Chorus and Quartets are getting ready to bring the holidays to you with songs of the past and new jolly tunes, all in four-part harmony.
Harmony Hills Chorus Taking Reservations for Holiday Show
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
Los Angeles Mission College has launched its Community College Choir, a dynamic and inclusive musical ensemble open to singers of all levels and backgrounds.
Los Angeles Mission College Launches Inclusive Choir
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Cal Fire has reported that firefighters continue to make good progress on the Canyon Fire located to the east of the city of Piru. The fire is now 62% contained. The fire remains at 5,370 acres.
Cal Fire: Canyon Fire 62% Contained, Evacuation Orders, Warnings Lifted
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that La Puerta, a historically significant natural passage in Elsmere Canyon, has been officially named as a Point of Historical Interest by the State of California.
La Puerta Recognized as a Point of Historical Interest by State of California
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
Cal Fire reports the Canyon Fire, which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, has now consumed 5,370 acres and is 25% contained.
Canyon Fire Burns 5,370 Acres, 28% Contained
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" focuses on remembrances of growing up in Val Verde, known as the "black Palm Springs."
Legacy: Remembering Val Verde in the 1940s-50s
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation, Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation, Achievement
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
SCVNews.com