Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit

S.C.V. History
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Circus Vargas will present a new entertainment extravaganza, “Hollywood Dreams,” Oct. 11-20 at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation.
Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations.
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families throughout the county.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on the preparations for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the October Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Valencia Acura.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Tuesday night, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to present its first-ever Wellness Expo, a dynamic, community-centered celebration of health, wellness, and connection.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated a new study published by the Learning Policy Institute on Sept. 16, 2025, that shows the strongly positive impact of California’s community schools initiative.
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is encouraging local businesses to create opportunities through inclusive internships.
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will host its annual “Cash for College” workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
When you think about the heart of a neighborhood, you often think about its park, the place where kids grow up playing, where families gather for celebrations and where memories are made.
The Department of Motor Vehicles today announced a new look for California driver’s licenses and identification cards that feature the unique beauty of the state’s landscape, advanced security measures and updated technology.
California Credit Union has announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members whose pay has been affected by the current government shutdown. Programs include:
California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus, its academic programs and student support services.
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
In a decisive move to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a comprehensive motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath to implement key recommendations from the McChrystal Group’s independent After-Action Report on the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.
