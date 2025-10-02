Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit

Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations. Over the years, our community has faced natural disasters that remind us how important it is to be ready, coordinated and resilient. To continue strengthening our public safety response, the city is introducing a new piece of equipment that will become a critical asset during times of need, the Mobile Command Unit. This $1.5 million vehicle was purchased thanks to funding secured in the State Budget, in coordination with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.

This state-of-the-art vehicle is 45-feet-long and equipped with the latest technology to support emergency operations. Inside, it will feature seven work stations, advanced teleconferencing equipment and the ability to host press conferences on-site. More importantly, the Mobile Command Unit will serve as a central hub for communication and collaboration, allowing the city, Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and other agencies to work side-by-side when responding to major incidents. With this vehicle, we’ll be able to coordinate faster, communicate more clearly and ultimately build a safer community.

Beyond its role in emergencies, the Mobile Command Unit will enhance residents’ day-to-day lives. The vehicle will be deployed at community gatherings, city events and educational programs, giving residents the chance to step inside, learn about emergency preparedness and better understand the resources available to them. By engaging directly with families and individuals, the city hopes to foster a culture of preparedness, ensuring that everyone knows how to stay safe before, during and after a disaster.

With the addition of this Mobile Command Unit, Santa Clarita is not only investing in cutting-edge public safety tools, but also reinforcing the shared responsibility of readiness. Together, through advanced planning, collaboration and education, we will continue to keep Santa Clarita one of the safest and most resilient communities in California.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

